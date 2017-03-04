Sports Listen

Magee helps Wofford down Chattanooga, advance to semifinals

March 4, 2017
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Fletcher Magee hit a dagger of a 3-pointer to blunt a Chattanooga rally, finished with 24 points and Wofford broke away to defeat Chattanooga 79-67 on Saturday in a Southern Conference Tournament quarterfinal.

The win advances fifth-seeded Wofford (16-16) into a semifinal against top-seeded UNC Greensboro (24-8) on Sunday.

Eric Garcia scored 18 points with five assists for the Terriers and freshman Nathan Hoover 17, hitting 6 of 9 field goals and three 3-pointers.

Magee hit a jumper just seconds into the second half to break a 31-31 tie and Garcia followed with a 32-second burst that included a 3, a steal, and a fast-break layup and Wofford didn’t trail again.

Late in the game, Garcia skipped a long bounce pass to Cameron Jackson, unguarded at the baseline, and Jackson skied for a two-handed dunk for a 70-57 lead.

Tre’ McLean and Justin Tuoyo brought the Mocs back to 70-61, however, before Magee hit his key 3-pointer.

McLean led the fourth-seeded Mocs (19-12) with 18 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, Tuoyo scored 15 and Makinde London 11.

