Major League Baseball

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 10, 2017 8:41 pm 2 min read
All Times EST
AMERICAN LEAGUE
W L Pct.
New York 12 3 0.800
Los Angeles 9 4 0.692
Seattle 9 5 0.643
Minnesota 7 4 0.636
Oakland 7 4 0.636
Chicago 8 5 0.615
Kansas City 7 5 0.583
Baltimore 7 6 0.538
Tampa Bay 6 6 0.500
Cleveland 6 7 0.462
Boston 6 7 0.462
Houston 5 6 0.455
Toronto 4 8 0.333
Texas 2 9 0.182
Detroit 3 11 0.214
NATIONAL LEAGUE
W L Pct.
Pittsburgh 11 3 0.786
St. Louis 10 4 0.714
Colorado 7 5 0.583
New York 8 7 0.533
Milwaukee 8 7 0.533
Arizona 7 7 0.500
Philadelphia 6 7 0.462
San Diego 6 7 0.462
Los Angeles 6 7 0.462
Washington 5 7 0.417
Cincinnati 5 8 0.385
Chicago 4 7 0.364
San Francisco 5 9 0.357
Miami 3 8 0.273
Atlanta 4 10 0.286

___

Friday’s Games

St. Louis 7, Washington 1

Pittsburgh 4, Tampa Bay 1

Toronto 6, Detroit 2

Minnesota 8, Miami 2

Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets (ss) 2

N.Y. Yankees 5, Philadelphia 0

Houston 7, N.Y. Mets (ss) 6

Chicago White Sox 4, Milwaukee (ss) 3

Cleveland 7, San Francisco 6

Seattle 11, Chicago Cubs 10

Arizona 6, Milwaukee (ss) 3

San Diego 4, L.A. Angels 2

Boston 4, Baltimore 0

Colorado vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 8:05 p.m.

Oakland vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 8:05 p.m.

Texas vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Boston (ss) vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Detroit vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Miami vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Boston (ss) at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.

Washington vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Texas (ss) at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (ss) vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Colorado vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

San Diego vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:05 p.m.

Texas (ss) vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (ss) vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco (ss) vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore vs. Minnesota (ss) at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Houston vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota (ss) vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Toronto vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Boston vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:07 p.m.

Texas vs. Chicago White Sox (ss) at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Arizona vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (ss) vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Cincinnati (ss) at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (ss) vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Seattle vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (ss) vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 10:05 p.m.

