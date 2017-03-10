Major League Baseball

|At A Glance
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|New York
|12
|3
|0.800
|Los Angeles
|9
|4
|0.692
|Seattle
|9
|5
|0.643
|Minnesota
|7
|4
|0.636
|Oakland
|7
|4
|0.636
|Chicago
|8
|5
|0.615
|Kansas City
|7
|5
|0.583
|Baltimore
|7
|6
|0.538
|Tampa Bay
|6
|6
|0.500
|Cleveland
|6
|7
|0.462
|Boston
|6
|7
|0.462
|Houston
|5
|6
|0.455
|Toronto
|4
|8
|0.333
|Texas
|2
|9
|0.182
|Detroit
|3
|11
|0.214
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|Pittsburgh
|11
|3
|0.786
|St. Louis
|10
|4
|0.714
|Colorado
|7
|5
|0.583
|New York
|8
|7
|0.533
|Milwaukee
|8
|7
|0.533
|Arizona
|7
|7
|0.500
|Philadelphia
|6
|7
|0.462
|San Diego
|6
|7
|0.462
|Los Angeles
|6
|7
|0.462
|Washington
|5
|7
|0.417
|Cincinnati
|5
|8
|0.385
|Chicago
|4
|7
|0.364
|San Francisco
|5
|9
|0.357
|Miami
|3
|8
|0.273
|Atlanta
|4
|10
|0.286
St. Louis 7, Washington 1
Pittsburgh 4, Tampa Bay 1
Toronto 6, Detroit 2
Minnesota 8, Miami 2
Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets (ss) 2
N.Y. Yankees 5, Philadelphia 0
Houston 7, N.Y. Mets (ss) 6
Chicago White Sox 4, Milwaukee (ss) 3
Cleveland 7, San Francisco 6
Seattle 11, Chicago Cubs 10
Arizona 6, Milwaukee (ss) 3
San Diego 4, L.A. Angels 2
Boston 4, Baltimore 0
Colorado vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 8:05 p.m.
Oakland vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 8:05 p.m.
Texas vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.
Atlanta vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Boston (ss) vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Detroit vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Miami vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay vs. Boston (ss) at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.
Washington vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox vs. Texas (ss) at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (ss) vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Colorado vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Kansas City vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
San Diego vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:05 p.m.
Texas (ss) vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (ss) vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco (ss) vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Atlanta vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore vs. Minnesota (ss) at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Houston vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota (ss) vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Toronto vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Boston vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:07 p.m.
Texas vs. Chicago White Sox (ss) at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Arizona vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (ss) vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. Cincinnati (ss) at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (ss) vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
Seattle vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (ss) vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 10:05 p.m.