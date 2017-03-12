Sports Listen

Sports News

Major League Baseball

By The Associated Press
March 12, 2017
At A Glance
All Times EST
AMERICAN LEAGUE
W L Pct.
New York 13 4 0.765
Oakland 9 4 0.692
Seattle 10 5 0.667
Los Angeles 9 5 0.643
Baltimore 9 6 0.600
Minnesota 8 6 0.571
Chicago 8 7 0.533
Tampa Bay 7 7 0.500
Kansas City 7 7 0.500
Cleveland 7 7 0.500
Boston 7 9 0.438
Houston 5 8 0.385
Toronto 4 10 0.286
Texas 4 11 0.267
Detroit 4 12 0.250
NATIONAL LEAGUE
W L Pct.
Pittsburgh 12 4 0.750
St. Louis 10 4 0.714
Colorado 8 6 0.571
Los Angeles 8 7 0.533
Arizona 8 7 0.533
Philadelphia 8 7 0.533
Milwaukee 9 8 0.529
Washington 7 7 0.500
New York 8 9 0.471
San Diego 6 8 0.429
Chicago 5 7 0.417
San Francisco 6 10 0.375
Miami 4 8 0.333
Cincinnati 6 11 0.353
Atlanta 5 10 0.333

___

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta 10, N.Y. Yankees 2

Baltimore 8, Minnesota (ss) 6

Washington 5, Houston 4

Pittsburgh 4, Minnesota (ss) 3

Detroit 4, N.Y. Mets 3

St. Louis 9, Miami 9

Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 2

Philadelphia 6, Boston 5

Texas 10, Chicago White Sox (ss) 8

Arizona vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (ss) vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (ss) 4, Milwaukee 2

Cincinnati (ss) vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Seattle vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (ss) vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 10:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Detroit vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Houston vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Atlanta at Kissimmee, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Boston vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.

Miami vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Oakland vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Seattle vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Detroit vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Tampa Bay (ss) at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (ss) vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Toronto vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Colorado vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Texas vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

