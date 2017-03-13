Sports Listen

Major League Baseball

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 13, 2017 7:06 pm 2 min read
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
W L Pct.
New York 13 4 0.765
Oakland 10 5 0.667
Seattle 10 6 0.625
Baltimore 10 6 0.625
Los Angeles 10 6 0.625
Minnesota 9 6 0.600
Chicago 9 7 0.563
Cleveland 8 7 0.533
Kansas City 8 8 0.500
Tampa Bay 7 8 0.467
Boston 7 10 0.412
Houston 5 9 0.357
Toronto 5 10 0.333
Texas 4 11 0.267
Detroit 4 12 0.250
NATIONAL LEAGUE
W L Pct.
St. Louis 11 4 0.733
Pittsburgh 12 5 0.706
Los Angeles 10 8 0.556
Milwaukee 9 8 0.529
New York 9 9 0.500
Philadelphia 8 8 0.500
Arizona 8 8 0.500
Colorado 8 8 0.500
Washington 7 7 0.500
Chicago 6 8 0.429
Cincinnati 8 11 0.421
San Francisco 7 10 0.412
San Diego 6 10 0.375
Atlanta 6 10 0.375
Miami 4 9 0.308

Monday’s Games

Detroit 3, Washington 3, 10 innings

St. Louis 6, Houston 3

Baltimore 6, Philadelphia 4

Atlanta 7, Pittsburgh 6

Minnesota 9, Tampa Bay 4

Toronto 4, Boston 3

N.Y. Mets 6, Miami 4

Cleveland vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati 3, Oakland 1

Seattle vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs 3, San Diego 1

Kansas City 4, Colorado 2

L.A. Dodgers 3, L.A. Angels 1

San Francisco vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Detroit vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Tampa Bay (ss) at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (ss) vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Toronto vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Colorado vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Texas vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Boston vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Washington vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

San Diego vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 6:35 p.m.

Arizona vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 10:05 p.m.

