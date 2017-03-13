Major League Baseball

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|New York
|13
|4
|0.765
|Oakland
|10
|5
|0.667
|Seattle
|10
|6
|0.625
|Baltimore
|10
|6
|0.625
|Los Angeles
|10
|6
|0.625
|Minnesota
|9
|6
|0.600
|Chicago
|9
|7
|0.563
|Cleveland
|8
|7
|0.533
|Kansas City
|8
|8
|0.500
|Tampa Bay
|7
|8
|0.467
|Boston
|7
|10
|0.412
|Houston
|5
|9
|0.357
|Toronto
|5
|10
|0.333
|Texas
|4
|11
|0.267
|Detroit
|4
|12
|0.250
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|St. Louis
|11
|4
|0.733
|Pittsburgh
|12
|5
|0.706
|Los Angeles
|10
|8
|0.556
|Milwaukee
|9
|8
|0.529
|New York
|9
|9
|0.500
|Philadelphia
|8
|8
|0.500
|Arizona
|8
|8
|0.500
|Colorado
|8
|8
|0.500
|Washington
|7
|7
|0.500
|Chicago
|6
|8
|0.429
|Cincinnati
|8
|11
|0.421
|San Francisco
|7
|10
|0.412
|San Diego
|6
|10
|0.375
|Atlanta
|6
|10
|0.375
|Miami
|4
|9
|0.308
___
Detroit 3, Washington 3, 10 innings
St. Louis 6, Houston 3
Baltimore 6, Philadelphia 4
Atlanta 7, Pittsburgh 6
Minnesota 9, Tampa Bay 4
Toronto 4, Boston 3
N.Y. Mets 6, Miami 4
Cleveland vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati 3, Oakland 1
Seattle vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs 3, San Diego 1
Kansas City 4, Colorado 2
L.A. Dodgers 3, L.A. Angels 1
San Francisco vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.
Atlanta vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Detroit vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees vs. Tampa Bay (ss) at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (ss) vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Toronto vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Colorado vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
San Francisco vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
Texas vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Boston vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Washington vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Cleveland vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
San Diego vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 6:35 p.m.
Arizona vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 10:05 p.m.