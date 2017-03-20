Major League Baseball

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|New York
|18
|6
|0.750
|Seattle
|15
|9
|0.625
|Minnesota
|13
|8
|0.619
|Oakland
|11
|9
|0.550
|Los Angeles
|12
|10
|0.545
|Baltimore
|12
|10
|0.545
|Tampa Bay
|11
|10
|0.524
|Chicago
|12
|11
|0.522
|Kansas City
|12
|11
|0.522
|Cleveland
|11
|12
|0.478
|Boston
|11
|12
|0.478
|Detroit
|11
|13
|0.458
|Houston
|9
|12
|0.429
|Texas
|9
|13
|0.409
|Toronto
|6
|14
|0.300
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|Pittsburgh
|15
|7
|0.682
|St. Louis
|14
|7
|0.667
|Milwaukee
|13
|10
|0.565
|Arizona
|11
|10
|0.524
|Colorado
|12
|11
|0.522
|Los Angeles
|13
|12
|0.520
|Cincinnati
|12
|12
|0.500
|New York
|12
|13
|0.480
|Washington
|9
|10
|0.474
|Chicago
|9
|11
|0.450
|Philadelphia
|9
|12
|0.429
|San Francisco
|10
|14
|0.417
|Miami
|7
|12
|0.368
|San Diego
|7
|14
|0.333
|Atlanta
|6
|17
|0.261
___
Boston 7, Baltimore 4
Miami 9, Atlanta 3
Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.
Detroit 5, N.Y. Mets 1
N.Y. Yankees 9, Washington 3
Pittsburgh 5, Tampa Bay 4
Minnesota 8, Toronto 2
Cincinnati 10, Kansas City 6
Cleveland 14, L.A. Dodgers 5
San Francisco 3, Chicago White Sox 2
Chicago Cubs 9, Colorado 6
St. Louis 12, Houston 6
Arizona vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 10:05 p.m.
Texas vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 10:10 p.m.
Atlanta vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Houston vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Toronto vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
San Diego vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
Boston vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 6:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.
Oakland vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 10:10 p.m.
Minnesota vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Washington vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Detroit vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.
Miami vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.
Oakland vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
San Diego vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
San Francisco vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (ss) vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
Texas vs. L.A. Angels (ss) at Tempe, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 6:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.