Major League Baseball

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 21, 2017 1:31 am 2 min read
At A Glance
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
W L Pct.
New York 18 6 0.750
Seattle 15 9 0.625
Minnesota 13 8 0.619
Los Angeles 12 10 0.545
Baltimore 12 10 0.545
Tampa Bay 11 10 0.524
Oakland 11 10 0.524
Chicago 12 11 0.522
Kansas City 12 11 0.522
Boston 11 12 0.478
Cleveland 11 12 0.478
Detroit 11 13 0.458
Houston 9 12 0.429
Texas 9 14 0.391
Toronto 6 14 0.300
NATIONAL LEAGUE
W L Pct.
Pittsburgh 15 7 0.682
St. Louis 14 7 0.667
Milwaukee 13 10 0.565
Arizona 12 10 0.545
Colorado 12 11 0.522
Los Angeles 13 12 0.520
Cincinnati 12 12 0.500
New York 12 13 0.480
Washington 9 10 0.474
Chicago 9 11 0.450
Philadelphia 9 12 0.429
San Francisco 10 14 0.417
Miami 7 12 0.368
San Diego 8 14 0.364
Atlanta 6 17 0.261

___

Monday’s Games

Boston 7, Baltimore 4

Miami 9, Atlanta 3

Detroit 5, N.Y. Mets 1

N.Y. Yankees 9, Washington 3

Pittsburgh 5, Tampa Bay 4

Minnesota 8, Toronto 2

Cincinnati 10, Kansas City 6

Cleveland 14, L.A. Dodgers 5

San Francisco 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Chicago Cubs 9, Colorado 6

St. Louis 12, Houston 6

Arizona 10, Oakland 6

San Diego 3, Texas 2

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Houston vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Toronto vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

San Diego vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Boston vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 6:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.

Oakland vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Washington vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Detroit vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.

Miami vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.

Oakland vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

San Diego vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (ss) vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Texas vs. L.A. Angels (ss) at Tempe, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.

