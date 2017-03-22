Major League Baseball

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|New York
|19
|7
|0.731
|Seattle
|15
|11
|0.577
|Minnesota
|13
|10
|0.565
|Oakland
|13
|10
|0.565
|Los Angeles
|14
|11
|0.560
|Baltimore
|13
|11
|0.542
|Kansas City
|13
|12
|0.520
|Boston
|12
|12
|0.500
|Chicago
|12
|13
|0.480
|Houston
|11
|12
|0.478
|Tampa Bay
|11
|12
|0.478
|Cleveland
|11
|13
|0.458
|Detroit
|11
|14
|0.440
|Texas
|11
|14
|0.440
|Toronto
|8
|14
|0.364
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|Pittsburgh
|16
|7
|0.696
|St. Louis
|15
|7
|0.682
|Arizona
|13
|10
|0.565
|Milwaukee
|14
|11
|0.560
|Colorado
|13
|11
|0.542
|Cincinnati
|13
|13
|0.500
|Los Angeles
|13
|13
|0.500
|Washington
|10
|11
|0.476
|San Francisco
|12
|14
|0.462
|New York
|12
|14
|0.462
|Philadelphia
|10
|13
|0.435
|Chicago
|9
|12
|0.429
|Miami
|8
|13
|0.381
|San Diego
|8
|16
|0.333
|Atlanta
|6
|18
|0.250
Houston 8, Minnesota 4
N.Y. Yankees 7, Philadelphia 3
St. Louis 6, Washington 1
Toronto 5, Detroit 4
Miami 15, N.Y. Mets 9
Oakland 5, Chicago White Sox 3
Kansas City 6, San Diego 2
San Francisco 6, Milwaukee 4
Colorado 10, Cleveland 2
L.A. Angels (ss) 9, Seattle 8
Texas 7, L.A. Angels (ss) 4
Baltimore 7, Tampa Bay 4
Cincinnati 5, Chicago Cubs 2
Miami vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Colorado vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
Detroit vs. Atlanta at Kissimmee, Fla., 6:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 7:05 p.m.
Seattle vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.
Atlanta vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis vs. Washington (ss) at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Boston vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.
Houston vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.
Arizona vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
San Diego vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City vs. Seattle (ss) at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 7:05 p.m.
Washington (ss) vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 7:05 p.m.
Seattle (ss) vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 8:10 p.m.