Major League Baseball

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 22, 2017 10:46 pm 2 min read
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
W L Pct.
New York 19 7 0.731
Seattle 15 11 0.577
Minnesota 13 10 0.565
Oakland 13 10 0.565
Los Angeles 14 11 0.560
Baltimore 13 11 0.542
Kansas City 13 12 0.520
Boston 12 12 0.500
Chicago 12 13 0.480
Houston 11 12 0.478
Tampa Bay 11 12 0.478
Cleveland 11 13 0.458
Detroit 11 14 0.440
Texas 11 14 0.440
Toronto 8 14 0.364
NATIONAL LEAGUE
W L Pct.
Pittsburgh 16 7 0.696
St. Louis 15 7 0.682
Arizona 13 10 0.565
Milwaukee 14 11 0.560
Colorado 13 11 0.542
Cincinnati 13 13 0.500
Los Angeles 13 13 0.500
Washington 10 11 0.476
San Francisco 12 14 0.462
New York 12 14 0.462
Philadelphia 10 13 0.435
Chicago 9 12 0.429
Miami 8 13 0.381
San Diego 8 16 0.333
Atlanta 6 18 0.250

___

Wednesday’s Games

Houston 8, Minnesota 4

N.Y. Yankees 7, Philadelphia 3

St. Louis 6, Washington 1

Toronto 5, Detroit 4

Miami 15, N.Y. Mets 9

Oakland 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Kansas City 6, San Diego 2

San Francisco 6, Milwaukee 4

Colorado 10, Cleveland 2

L.A. Angels (ss) 9, Seattle 8

Texas 7, L.A. Angels (ss) 4

Baltimore 7, Tampa Bay 4

Cincinnati 5, Chicago Cubs 2

Thursday’s Games

Miami vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Colorado vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Detroit vs. Atlanta at Kissimmee, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 7:05 p.m.

Seattle vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Atlanta vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Washington (ss) at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Boston vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.

Houston vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.

Arizona vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

San Diego vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Seattle (ss) at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 7:05 p.m.

Washington (ss) vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (ss) vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 8:10 p.m.

