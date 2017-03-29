Major League Baseball

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|New York
|22
|8
|0.733
|Los Angeles
|18
|13
|0.581
|Seattle
|19
|14
|0.576
|Baltimore
|16
|12
|0.571
|Kansas City
|17
|13
|0.567
|Minnesota
|16
|13
|0.552
|Boston
|17
|14
|0.548
|Oakland
|16
|14
|0.533
|Chicago
|16
|15
|0.516
|Cleveland
|15
|15
|0.500
|Houston
|14
|14
|0.500
|Texas
|15
|16
|0.484
|Detroit
|13
|18
|0.419
|Tampa Bay
|11
|16
|0.407
|Toronto
|11
|17
|0.393
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|St. Louis
|20
|8
|0.714
|Pittsburgh
|19
|10
|0.655
|Los Angeles
|17
|16
|0.515
|San Francisco
|16
|16
|0.500
|Colorado
|15
|15
|0.500
|Milwaukee
|15
|15
|0.500
|Arizona
|14
|14
|0.500
|Cincinnati
|16
|18
|0.471
|New York
|15
|17
|0.469
|Washington
|13
|16
|0.448
|Philadelphia
|12
|16
|0.429
|Miami
|11
|17
|0.393
|Chicago
|11
|17
|0.393
|San Diego
|11
|20
|0.355
|Atlanta
|8
|22
|0.267
___
St. Louis 6, Washington 2
Baltimore vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Miami vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota 5, Boston 3
N.Y. Mets 2, Atlanta 2
Philadelphia (ss) vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (ss) vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.
Cleveland vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:05 p.m.
San Diego vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Texas vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Oakland vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
Detroit vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Washington vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Colorado vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
St. Louis vs. Memphis at Memphis, TN, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs vs. Houston at Houston, TX, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland vs. Arizona at Phoenix, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers vs. L.A. Angels at Anaheim, CA, 10:07 p.m.
Oakland vs. San Francisco at San Francisco, CA, 10:15 p.m.
Rochester vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets vs. Army at West Point, NY, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs vs. Houston at Houston, TX, 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore vs. Norfolk at Norfolk, VA, 3:05 p.m.
Boston vs. Washington at Washington, DC, 4:05 p.m.
St. Louis vs. Springfield at Springfield, MO, 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. Louisville at Louisville, KY, 6:15 p.m.
Detroit vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh vs. Toronto at Montreal, Canada, 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees vs. Atlanta at Atlanta, GA, 7:35 p.m.
Kansas City vs. Texas at Arlington, TX, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox vs. Milwaukee at Milwaukee, WI, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego vs. Lake Elsinore at Lake Elsinore, CA, 9 p.m.
Cleveland vs. Arizona at Phoenix, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers vs. L.A. Angels at Anaheim, CA, 10:07 p.m.
Oakland vs. San Francisco at San Francisco, CA, 10:15 p.m.