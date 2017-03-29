Sports Listen

Major League Baseball

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 29, 2017 3:56 pm 2 min read
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
W L Pct.
New York 22 8 0.733
Los Angeles 18 13 0.581
Seattle 19 14 0.576
Baltimore 16 12 0.571
Kansas City 17 13 0.567
Minnesota 16 13 0.552
Boston 17 14 0.548
Oakland 16 14 0.533
Chicago 16 15 0.516
Cleveland 15 15 0.500
Houston 14 14 0.500
Texas 15 16 0.484
Detroit 13 18 0.419
Tampa Bay 11 16 0.407
Toronto 11 17 0.393
NATIONAL LEAGUE
W L Pct.
St. Louis 20 8 0.714
Pittsburgh 19 10 0.655
Los Angeles 17 16 0.515
San Francisco 16 16 0.500
Colorado 15 15 0.500
Milwaukee 15 15 0.500
Arizona 14 14 0.500
Cincinnati 16 18 0.471
New York 15 17 0.469
Washington 13 16 0.448
Philadelphia 12 16 0.429
Miami 11 17 0.393
Chicago 11 17 0.393
San Diego 11 20 0.355
Atlanta 8 22 0.267

___

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis 6, Washington 2

Baltimore vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Miami vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota 5, Boston 3

N.Y. Mets 2, Atlanta 2

Philadelphia (ss) vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (ss) vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:05 p.m.

San Diego vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Texas vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Oakland vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Detroit vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Washington vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Colorado vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Memphis at Memphis, TN, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. Houston at Houston, TX, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Arizona at Phoenix, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. L.A. Angels at Anaheim, CA, 10:07 p.m.

Oakland vs. San Francisco at San Francisco, CA, 10:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Rochester vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets vs. Army at West Point, NY, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. Houston at Houston, TX, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore vs. Norfolk at Norfolk, VA, 3:05 p.m.

Boston vs. Washington at Washington, DC, 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Springfield at Springfield, MO, 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Louisville at Louisville, KY, 6:15 p.m.

Detroit vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Toronto at Montreal, Canada, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Atlanta at Atlanta, GA, 7:35 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Texas at Arlington, TX, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Milwaukee at Milwaukee, WI, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego vs. Lake Elsinore at Lake Elsinore, CA, 9 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Arizona at Phoenix, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. L.A. Angels at Anaheim, CA, 10:07 p.m.

Oakland vs. San Francisco at San Francisco, CA, 10:15 p.m.

