Major League Baseball

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 31, 2017 4:15 pm 2 min read
At A Glance
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
W L Pct.
New York 24 8 0.750
Los Angeles 20 13 0.606
Seattle 19 14 0.576
Kansas City 17 13 0.567
Boston 18 14 0.563
Minnesota 16 13 0.552
Baltimore 16 14 0.533
Houston 15 14 0.517
Chicago 16 15 0.516
Cleveland 16 16 0.500
Oakland 16 16 0.500
Texas 15 16 0.484
Tampa Bay 12 16 0.429
Detroit 14 19 0.424
Toronto 11 18 0.379
NATIONAL LEAGUE
W L Pct.
St. Louis 20 8 0.714
Pittsburgh 19 11 0.633
Arizona 15 14 0.517
Colorado 16 15 0.516
San Francisco 17 16 0.515
Los Angeles 17 17 0.500
Milwaukee 15 16 0.484
New York 15 17 0.469
Cincinnati 16 19 0.457
Philadelphia 14 17 0.452
Washington 13 17 0.433
Chicago 12 18 0.400
Miami 11 17 0.393
San Diego 11 21 0.344
Atlanta 8 22 0.267

___

Friday’s Games

Rochester 3, Minnesota 3

Tampa Bay 7, Philadelphia 7

Army at N.Y. Mets, cancelled

Chicago Cubs vs. Houston at Houston, TX, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore vs. Norfolk at Norfolk, VA, 3:05 p.m.

Boston at Washington, cancelled

St. Louis vs. Springfield at Springfield, MO, 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Louisville at Louisville, KY, 6:15 p.m.

Detroit vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Toronto at Montreal, Canada, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Atlanta at Atlanta, GA, 7:35 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Texas at Arlington, TX, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Milwaukee at Milwaukee, WI, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego vs. Lake Elsinore at Lake Elsinore, CA, 9 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Arizona at Phoenix, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. L.A. Angels at Anaheim, CA, 10:07 p.m.

Oakland vs. San Francisco at San Francisco, CA, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Detroit vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Toronto at Montreal, Canada, 1:07 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. CIF at Dayton, OH, 1:35 p.m.

Boston vs. Washington at Annapolis, MD, 2 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Texas at Arlington, TX, 2:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Milwaukee at Milwaukee, WI, 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Oakland at Oakland, CA, 3:05 p.m.

Seattle vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. L.A. Dodgers at Los Angeles, CA, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees vs. Tampa Bay at , 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Arizona at , 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis at , 8:35 p.m.

Major League Baseball
