Major League Baseball

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|New York
|24
|8
|0.750
|Los Angeles
|20
|13
|0.606
|Seattle
|19
|14
|0.576
|Kansas City
|17
|13
|0.567
|Boston
|18
|14
|0.563
|Minnesota
|16
|13
|0.552
|Baltimore
|16
|14
|0.533
|Chicago
|16
|15
|0.516
|Cleveland
|16
|16
|0.500
|Oakland
|16
|16
|0.500
|Houston
|15
|15
|0.500
|Texas
|15
|16
|0.484
|Tampa Bay
|12
|16
|0.429
|Detroit
|14
|19
|0.424
|Toronto
|11
|18
|0.379
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|St. Louis
|20
|8
|0.714
|Pittsburgh
|19
|11
|0.633
|Arizona
|15
|14
|0.517
|Colorado
|16
|15
|0.516
|San Francisco
|17
|16
|0.515
|Los Angeles
|17
|17
|0.500
|Milwaukee
|15
|16
|0.484
|New York
|15
|17
|0.469
|Cincinnati
|16
|19
|0.457
|Philadelphia
|14
|17
|0.452
|Washington
|13
|17
|0.433
|Chicago
|13
|18
|0.419
|Miami
|11
|17
|0.393
|San Diego
|11
|21
|0.344
|Atlanta
|8
|22
|0.267
___
Rochester 3, Minnesota 3
Tampa Bay 7, Philadelphia 7
Army at N.Y. Mets, cancelled
Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Chicago Cubs 6, Houston 3
Baltimore 3, Norfolk 3
Boston at Washington, cancelled
St. Louis vs. Springfield at Springfield, MO, 6:05 p.m.
Louisville 1, Cincinnati 1
Detroit vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 7:05 p.m.
OPM tells agencies how to get ready for workforce reorganization, furloughs
Pittsburgh vs. Toronto at Montreal, Canada, 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees vs. Atlanta at Atlanta, GA, 7:35 p.m.
Kansas City vs. Texas at Arlington, TX, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox vs. Milwaukee at Milwaukee, WI, 8:10 p.m.
Lake Elsinore vs. San Diego at Lake Elsinore, CA, 9 p.m.
Cleveland vs. Arizona at Phoenix, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers vs. L.A. Angels at Anaheim, CA, 10:07 p.m.
Oakland vs. San Francisco at San Francisco, CA, 10:15 p.m.
Detroit vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh vs. Toronto at Montreal, Canada, 1:07 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. CIF at Dayton, OH, 1:35 p.m.
Boston vs. Washington at Annapolis, MD, 2 p.m.
Kansas City vs. Texas at Arlington, TX, 2:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox vs. Milwaukee at Milwaukee, WI, 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco vs. Oakland at Oakland, CA, 3:05 p.m.
Seattle vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels vs. L.A. Dodgers at Los Angeles, CA, 9:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees vs. Tampa Bay at , 1:10 p.m.
San Francisco vs. Arizona at , 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis at , 8:35 p.m.