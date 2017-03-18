Sports Listen

Major League Soccer

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 18, 2017 11:22 pm < a min read
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Atlanta United FC 2 1 0 6 11 3
New York 2 0 0 6 3 1
Orlando City 2 0 0 6 3 1
Toronto FC 1 0 2 5 4 2
New York City FC 1 1 1 4 5 2
Columbus 1 1 1 4 4 4
Chicago 1 1 1 4 3 5
Philadelphia 0 1 2 2 3 4
Montreal 0 1 2 2 3 4
D.C. United 0 2 1 1 0 6
New England 0 2 0 0 1 3
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
FC Dallas 2 0 1 7 4 2
Portland 2 0 0 6 6 1
Houston 2 0 0 6 5 2
San Jose 2 1 0 6 5 4
Sporting Kansas City 1 0 2 5 2 1
Colorado 1 1 1 4 3 3
Seattle 0 1 1 1 3 4
Real Salt Lake 0 1 1 1 0 2
Vancouver 0 2 1 1 2 5
Minnesota United 0 2 1 1 4 13
Los Angeles 0 2 0 0 1 3

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, March 18

Montreal 1, New York City FC 1, tie

Atlanta United FC 4, Chicago 0

Toronto FC 2, Vancouver 0

Columbus 2, D.C. United 0

Orlando City 2, Philadelphia 1

FC Dallas 2, New England 1

Sporting Kansas City 2, San Jose 1

Minnesota United 2, Colorado 2, tie

Los Angeles at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Houston at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 19

New York at Seattle, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 25

Minnesota United at New England, 2 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at New York, 4 p.m.

Portland at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

