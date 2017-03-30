Major League Soccer

Sports Listen

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 30, 2017 2:00 am 1 min read
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Columbus 2 1 1 7 7 6
New York 2 1 1 7 4 4
Atlanta United FC 2 1 0 6 11 3
Orlando City 2 0 0 6 3 1
Toronto FC 1 0 2 5 4 2
New York City FC 1 1 1 4 5 2
Chicago 1 1 1 4 3 5
New England 1 2 0 3 6 5
Montreal 0 1 2 2 3 4
Philadelphia 0 1 2 2 3 4
D.C. United 0 2 1 1 0 6
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Portland 3 1 0 9 12 6
FC Dallas 2 0 1 7 4 2
Houston 2 1 0 6 7 6
San Jose 2 1 0 6 5 4
Sporting Kansas City 1 0 2 5 2 1
Seattle 1 1 1 4 6 5
Colorado 1 1 1 4 3 3
Los Angeles 1 2 0 3 3 4
Real Salt Lake 0 2 2 2 1 4
Vancouver 0 2 1 1 2 5
Minnesota United 0 3 1 1 6 18

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday, March 31

Sporting Kansas City at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta United FC at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Saturday, April 1

San Jose at New York City FC, 2 p.m.

Montreal at Chicago, 3 p.m.

Orlando City at Columbus, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at D.C. United, 7 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

New York at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 2

New England at Portland, 9 p.m.

Friday, April 7

Montreal at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 8

Columbus at Chicago, 2 p.m.

Houston at New England, 2 p.m.

New York City FC at D.C. United, 4 p.m.

Portland at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Atlanta United FC at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota United at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 9

New York at Orlando City, 4 p.m.

Colorado at Sporting Kansas City, 7 p.m.

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 29, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7265 0.0040 1.39%
L 2020 25.1879 0.0066 2.42%
L 2030 27.9399 0.0088 3.47%
L 2040 30.0216 0.0108 3.99%
L 2050 17.1835 0.0064 4.47%
G Fund 15.2742 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.6206 0.0354 0.94%
C Fund 32.7240 0.0424 5.95%
S Fund 42.5739 0.1630 4.66%
I Fund 26.5218 -0.0907 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.