Manaea hangs tough with Cueto as Giants beat A’s 3-0

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Oakland youngster Sean Manaea pitched four perfect innings and hung tough in a scoreless duel with Johnny Cueto before the San Francisco Giants beat the Athletics 3-0 in the preseason Bay Bridge Series opener Thursday night.

Brandon Crawford’s seventh-inning single decided it.

Manaea struck out two, throwing 31 of 43 pitches for strikes, and was thrilled with his spring finale after striving for consistency from Day One when pitchers and catchers arrived in Arizona.

Bring on Mike Trout and the big hitters next week. The 25-year-old Manaea can’t wait for the next challenge in beginning his first full major league season.