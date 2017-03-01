Sports Listen

Maple Leafs-Sharks Sums

Maple Leafs-Sharks Sums

March 1, 2017
Toronto 0 1 0—1
San Jose 0 1 2—3

First Period_None. Penalties_Rielly, TOR, (interference), 14:27.

Second Period_1, Toronto, Matthews 31 (Leivo, Nylander), 6:41 (pp). 2, San Jose, Dillon 2 (Labanc, Pavelski), 12:17. Penalties_Braun, SJ, (hooking), 5:49; Pavelski, SJ, (interference), 18:17.

Third Period_3, San Jose, Hertl 8 (Marleau, Burns), 18:36. 4, San Jose, Pavelski 21 (Couture, Thornton), 19:37. Penalties_Polak, TOR, (interference), 2:08; Dillon, SJ, (high sticking), 5:36.

Shots on Goal_Toronto 5-12-4_21. San Jose 13-9-15_37.

Power-play opportunities_Toronto 1 of 3; San Jose 0 of 2.

Goalies_Toronto, Andersen 24-14-12 (36 shots-34 saves). San Jose, Jones 30-15-6 (21-20).

A_17,515 (17,562). T_2:27.

Referees_Frederick L’Ecuyer, Brad Watson. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, John Grandt.

