Martin, Nelson help UC-Irvine reach Big West title game

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Jaron Martin scored 18 points and Luke Nelson 14 as UC-Irvine rallied late in the game to regain the lead and defeat Long Beach State 62-57 in a Big West Conference semifinal on Friday night.

The top-seeded Anteaters (21-13) advance to meet the winner of the other semifinal — third-seeded Cal State Fullerton versus No. 2 seed UC-Davis — in the title game Saturday.

UC-Irvine shot 25 of 54 from the field (46 percent) and Martin had three of the team’s five 3-pointers. The shooting was enough to offset Long Beach State’s seven 3-pointers, as the Roadrunners were 21 of 66 (32 percent) and committed 10 turnovers.

Irvine had five steals, blocked 10 shots — Jonathan Galloway with five — and scored 15 points off turnovers and led 32-20 in the paint. There were 11 lead changes in the contest and Long Beach surged ahead after an 8-0 run to take the lead, but UCI answered with a 7-0 run to hold a 49-46 edge with 7:31 left and led from there.

Justin Bibbins led the Roadrunners (15-19) with 15 points.