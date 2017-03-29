Maryland junior guard Melo Trimble declares for NBA draft

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Maryland junior guard Melo Trimble is forgoing his final year of collegiate eligibility to enter the NBA draft and will sign with an agent.

The school announced Trimble’s decision on Wednesday.

Trimble, who was a three-time All-Big Ten selection, helped Maryland advance to its third straight NCAA Tournament appearance this season. He also led the team with 16.8 points per game.

Trimble is also one of four players in Maryland history to record 1,600 points, 400 assists and 150 steals, joining Terrapin legends Greivis Vasquez, Walt Williams and Johnny Rhodes. Tremble averaged 15.9 points per game over his three-year collegiate career.

The NBA draft is June 22.

