Sports Listen

Trending:

Talent management problems?TSP returns getting smaller?What's wrong with federal hiring?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Maryland junior guard Melo…

Maryland junior guard Melo Trimble declares for NBA draft

By master
and The Associated Press March 29, 2017 1:54 pm < a min read
Share

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Maryland junior guard Melo Trimble is forgoing his final year of collegiate eligibility to enter the NBA draft and will sign with an agent.

The school announced Trimble’s decision on Wednesday.

Trimble, who was a three-time All-Big Ten selection, helped Maryland advance to its third straight NCAA Tournament appearance this season. He also led the team with 16.8 points per game.

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.

Trimble is also one of four players in Maryland history to record 1,600 points, 400 assists and 150 steals, joining Terrapin legends Greivis Vasquez, Walt Williams and Johnny Rhodes. Tremble averaged 15.9 points per game over his three-year collegiate career.

Advertisement

The NBA draft is June 22.

___

More AP college basketball: www.collegebasketball.ap.org

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Maryland junior guard Melo…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

US forces leave Vietnam

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Marine helicopter underwater egress training

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 28, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7225 0.0267 1.39%
L 2020 25.1813 0.0751 2.42%
L 2030 27.9311 0.1282 3.47%
L 2040 30.0108 0.1616 3.99%
L 2050 17.1771 0.1057 4.47%
G Fund 15.2732 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5852 -0.0359 0.94%
C Fund 32.6816 0.2351 5.95%
S Fund 42.4109 0.3200 4.66%
I Fund 26.6125 0.2100 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.