Matthews, Nylander lead Maple Leafs past Devils 4-2

March 23, 2017
TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews had two assists and William Nylander had a goal and an assist as the Toronto Maple Leafs topped the New Jersey Devils 4-2 on Thursday night for their seventh win in nine games.

Nylander set a franchise rookie mark by extending his points streak to 10 games, while equaling another team record for power-play points with 25. Mitch Marner also matched a club rookie record for assists with his 40th, setting up James van Riemsdyk’s 23rd of the season.

Josh Leivo and Connor Brown also scored for the Leafs, and Curtis McElhinney made 30 saves to earn the win.

John Moore scored both goals for the Devils, with Keith Kinkaid allowing three goals on 29 shots.

The Associated Press

