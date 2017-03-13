Mavericks-Raptors, Box

Sports Listen

DALLAS (78)

Barnes 7-16 3-3 18, Nowitzki 7-16 0-0 17, Curry 2-8 0-0 5, Ferrell 1-7 3-4 5, Matthews 1-5 0-0 2, Brussino 1-5 0-0 2, Uthoff 0-1 0-0 0, Finney-Smith 3-4 0-0 8, D.Powell 4-9 2-3 10, Mejri 1-1 0-0 2, Barea 1-6 0-0 2, D.Harris 3-6 0-1 6, M.Harris 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 31-85 9-13 78.

TORONTO (100)

Ibaka 0-4 0-0 0, Valanciunas 5-11 4-5 14, Joseph 4-10 0-0 9, DeRozan 10-17 4-4 25, N.Powell 6-8 5-5 19, Tucker 1-6 0-0 2, Patterson 4-6 0-0 11, Siakam 0-1 0-0 0, Poeltl 1-1 2-2 4, Nogueira 0-0 0-0 0, VanVleet 2-6 0-0 5, Wright 4-8 2-2 11. Totals 37-78 17-18 100.

Dallas 26 20 20 12— 78
Toronto 25 25 29 21—100

3-Point Goals_Dallas 7-25 (Nowitzki 3-5, Finney-Smith 2-2, Barnes 1-2, Curry 1-4, Barea 0-1, Matthews 0-3, Brussino 0-4, Ferrell 0-4), Toronto 9-25 (Patterson 3-5, N.Powell 2-4, VanVleet 1-1, DeRozan 1-2, Wright 1-3, Joseph 1-4, Ibaka 0-3, Tucker 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 34 (D.Powell 10), Toronto 55 (Valanciunas 12). Assists_Dallas 21 (Barea 7), Toronto 19 (Joseph 4). Total Fouls_Dallas 19, Toronto 16. A_19,800 (19,800).

