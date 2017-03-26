Sports Listen

Trending:

TRICARE reforms?Trump budget imbroglioImproving Air Force readinessICE needs 10K agents
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Maye hits late jumper…

Maye hits late jumper to lift North Carolina to Final Four

By TERESA M. WALKER
and The Associated Press March 26, 2017 7:34 pm < a min read
Share

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Luke Maye hit a jumper with 0.3 seconds left, and top-seeded North Carolina held off Kentucky 75-73 to earn the Tar Heels’ second straight trip to the Final Four and 20th all-time in Sunday’s showdown of college basketball’s elite in the South Regional.

The Tar Heels (31-7) will play Midwest champ Oregon on Saturday in Phoenix in the national semifinal.

North Carolina took control with a 12-0 run within the final 5 minutes. Kentucky’s freshmen De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monk hit three quick 3s, the last two by Monk and his second with 7.2 seconds left tied it up at 73.

Online Chat: Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS, on March 28.

Theo Pinson brought the ball down, passed back to Maye. The sophomore from Huntersville, North Carolina, knocked it down for the win with his feet on the 3-point line.

Advertisement

The Wildcats had one last chance, but Derek Willis’ inbound pass went out of bounds on the far end.

Kentucky (32-6) will miss out on the Final Four for the second straight year.

___

More AP college basketball: www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Maye hits late jumper…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1958: Elvis Presley inducted into the U.S. Army

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Students pilot a bomb disposal robot

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6930 0.0038 1.39%
L 2020 25.1054 0.0073 2.42%
L 2030 27.8051 0.0109 3.47%
L 2040 29.8529 0.0133 3.99%
L 2050 17.0744 0.0083 4.47%
G Fund 15.2692 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5973 0.0185 0.94%
C Fund 32.4800 -0.0266 5.95%
S Fund 42.0464 0.0307 4.66%
I Fund 26.3989 0.0716 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.