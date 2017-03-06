Sports Listen

Mayor approves Chelsea’s plans to redevelop Stamford Bridge

By master
and The Associated Press March 6, 2017 6:23 am < a min read
LONDON (AP) — London Mayor Sadiq Khan has approved plans for Chelsea to redevelop Stamford Bridge, the latest hurdle overcome by the Premier League leaders in the building process.

Chelsea has decided to turn its existing home into a 60,000-seat stadium rather than relocating in west London.

Chelsea says “further steps lie ahead, both during and after the planning process, before construction work can commence.”

The new stadium will eventually give Chelsea a similar capacity to Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium and the new venue for Tottenham being built next to its current White Hart Lane home.

In a statement, Khan says he was “satisfied this is a high-quality and spectacular design which will significantly increase capacity within the existing site.”

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Mayor approves Chelsea's plans…
