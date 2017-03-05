McCollum scores 31 in Trail Blazers’ 130-116 win over Nets

PORTLAND, Oregon (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 31 points to lead the Portland Trail Blazers past the Brooklyn Nets 130-116 on Saturday night.

Al-Farouq Aminu made five 3-pointers and finished with 23 points off the bench as well as a team-high six rebounds for Portland, which won consecutive games for the first time since a three-game win streak from Jan. 21-27.

The Blazers went 16 of 25 (64 percent) on 3-pointers and shot 57 percent from the field overall.

With its win and Denver’s loss to Charlotte on Saturday night, the Blazers moved within 1 1/2 games of the Nuggets for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Brook Lopez led the Nets with 26 points.