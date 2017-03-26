Sports Listen

McCullum has 32, Blazers beat Timberwolves 112-100

By ANNE M. PETERSON
and The Associated Press March 26, 2017 12:28 am < a min read
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 32 points and the Portland Trail Blazers continued their push for the playoffs with a 112-100 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night.

Damian Lillard added 21 points for the Blazers, who have won 10 of their last 13 games. Portland has seven of its last 10 games at home.

The Blazers pulled within a game of the Denver Nuggets for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Andrew Wiggins had 20 points for Minnesota, which lost its sixth consecutive game overall and seventh straight on the road. The Timberwolves, who trailed by as many as 24 points in the second half, are six games behind Portland in the West.

