McDavid has goal, assist to lift Oilers over Red Wings 4-3

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist and the Edmonton Oilers started an eight-game homestand with a 4-3 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night.

Zack Kassian, Jordan Eberle and Patrick Maroon also scored for the Oilers, who have won two games in a row. Cam Talbot stopped 22 shots.

Anthony Mantha, Darren Helm and Dylan Larkin scored for the Red Wings, who have lost two straight.

McDavid blazed past a pair of defenders and beat goalie Petr Mrazek on the backhand for his 22nd goal of the season just two minutes into the game.