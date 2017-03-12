Sports Listen

Trending:

Official TimePostal ServiceGSAFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » McDonagh leads Rangers to…

McDonagh leads Rangers to 4-1 win over Red Wings

By master
and The Associated Press March 12, 2017 9:36 pm < a min read
Share

DETROIT (AP) — Ryan McDonagh scored twice and Kevin Hayes added a goal and an assist as the New York Rangers downed the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Sunday night.

Derek Stepan also scored for the Rangers, who won their NHL-leading 25th road game of the season and improved to 19-5-1 this season in games following a loss.

Frans Nielsen scored for the Red Wings.

TSP fees: Don’t make a $78,000 mistake

The Red Wings were afforded a late power-play opportunity in the opening period when Rangers defenseman Steven Kampfer was called for tripping at 18:17. But the Rangers were the team that capitalized. Jumping on a loose puck, they broke away on 3-on-1 and McDonagh, driving to the net, tipped in a backhand shot by Hayes to open the scoring.

Advertisement

It was the eighth short-handed goal allowed by Detroit this season.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » McDonagh leads Rangers to…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1864: Lincoln signs Grant's commission to command Army

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke receives ceremonial pipe from Blackfeet Nation

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 10, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6727 0.0212 1.39%
L 2020 25.0895 0.0553 2.42%
L 2030 27.8007 0.0920 3.47%
L 2040 29.8550 0.1152 3.99%
L 2050 17.0815 0.0745 4.47%
G Fund 15.2553 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4011 0.0158 0.94%
C Fund 32.8556 0.1073 5.95%
S Fund 42.3776 0.1681 4.66%
I Fund 25.8687 0.2366 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.