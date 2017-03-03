Sports Listen

McIlroy feeling better and takes 2-shot lead in Mexico

By DOUG FERGUSON
and The Associated Press March 3, 2017 6:54 pm < a min read
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Rory McIlroy holed out from the 14th fairway for eagle on his way to a 6-under 65 on Friday to build a two-shot lead at the Mexico Championship.

McIlroy got 14 hours of sleep to help overcome a stomach virus and said he was feeling better.

His game looked better than ever.

In his first tournament in seven weeks because of a rib injury, McIlroy made six birdies and an eagle. He missed a 3-foot birdie on the last hole, but still led by two over Phil Mickelson, Justin Thomas and Ross Fisher. Thomas had a 66, and Mickelson and Fisher each shot 68.

Mickelson played the final 15 holes with his brother, Tim Mickelson, on his bag because his regular caddie fell ill.

McIlroy was at 9-under 133. Dustin Johnson shot 66 and was three shots behind.

