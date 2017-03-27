Sports Listen

Men-Women Final Four-Same Year

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 27, 2017 11:00 pm < a min read
1983 — Georgia (Men: lost semifinal; Women: lost semifinal)

1999 — Duke (lost final; lost final)

2002 — Oklahoma (lost semifinal; lost final)

2003 — Texas (lost semifinal; lost semifinal)

2004 — UConn (won championship; won championship)

2005 — Michigan State (lost semifinal; lost final)

2006 — LSU (lost semifinal; lost semifinal)

2009 — UConn (lost semifinal; won championship)

2011 — UConn (won championship; lost semifinal)

2013 — Louisville (won championship; lost final)

2014 — UConn (won championship; won championship)

2016 — Syracuse (lost semifinal; vs. lost final)

2017 — South Carolina

