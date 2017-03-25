Gamecocks roll…Gators survive…Tar Heels, Kentucky advance again…New coaches

NEW YORK (AP) — No. 7 South Carolina has reached the East Regional final in the NCAA Tournament with a 70-50 rout of third seed Baylor. Sindarius Thornwell led the way with 24 points, while DJ Dozier and Chris Silva each added 12 points to help the Gamecocks reach the Elite Eight for the first time. Johnathan Motley had 18 points for Baylor, which absorbed its worst NCAA Tournament loss.

NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Chiozza (chee-AH’-zah) nailed a buzzer-beating 3-pointer in overtime to give Florida an 84-83 win over Wisconsin. Chiozza scored five of his eight points in the final half-minute to steal the thunder from teammate KeVAughn Allen, who poured in a game-high 35 points. Chiozza’s game-winning bucket came right after Nigel Hayes hit two free throws to put Wisconsin ahead.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Top seed North Carolina has advanced to the South Regional final in the NCAA Tournament by hammering Butler, 92-80. Joel Berry II finished with a team-high 26 points for North Carolina, which led by as many as 20 in the first half. Justin Jackson had 24 points, while Luke Maye chipped in 16 points and 12 rebounds in the Tar Heels’ 30th win.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — No. 2 Kentucky picked up its 14th straight win and earned a spot in the NCAA’s Elite Eight by knocking off third seed UCLA, 86-75. De’Aaron Fox scored a career-high 39 points, including the Wildcats’ first eight of the game. He outplayed UCLA freshman Lonzo Ball, who finished with eight assists but just 10 points on 4 of 10 shooting.

UNDATED (AP) — Oklahoma State has replaced basketball coach Brad Underwood by promoting assistant Mike Boynton. Wyking Jones is the new head basketball coach at California after spending the last two seasons as an assistant to former Bears coach Cuonzo (KWAHN’-zoh) Martin. Cleveland State has hired former Georgia coach Dennis Felton, who previously coached at Western Kentucky before spending the past three seasons as an assistant at Tulsa.