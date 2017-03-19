Men’s World Cup Slalom Results

1. Andre Myhrer, Sweden, 1:27.97 (43.20-44.77).
2. Felix Neureuther, Germany, 1:28.11 (43.65-44.46).
3. Michael Matt, Austria, 1:28.12 (43.49-44.63).
4. Marcel Hirscher, Austria, 1:28.29 (43.12-45.17).
5. Manfred Moelgg, Italy, 1:28.40 (43.66-44.74).
6. Mattias Hargin, Sweden, 1:28.54 (44.05-44.49).
7. Alexander Khoroshilov, Russia, 1:28.62 (43.73-44.89).
8. Dave Ryding, Britain, 1:28.79 (44.56-44.23).
9. Stefano Gross, Italy, 1:28.81 (43.47-45.34).
10. Luca Aerni, Switzerland, 1:28.85 (43.99-44.86).
11. Giuliano Razzoli, Italy, 1:28.91 (44.17-44.74).
11. Julien Lizeroux, France, 1:28.91 (44.10-44.81).
13. Sebastian Foss-Solevaag, Norway, 1:28.93 (44.54-44.39).
14. Jean-Baptiste Grange, France, 1:28.97 (44.53-44.44).
15. Daniel Yule, Switzerland, 1:29.04 (44.24-44.80).
16. Manuel Feller, Austria, 1:29.09 (44.42-44.67).
17. Naoki Yuasa, Japan, 1:29.33 (44.73-44.60).
18. Marco Schwarz, Austria, 1:29.34 (44.63-44.71).
19. Patrick Thaler, Italy, 1:29.37 (45.19-44.18).
20. Alexis Pinturault, France, 1:29.42 (44.30-45.12).
21. Linus Strasser, Germany, 1:29.52 (43.92-45.60).
22. Marc Digruber, Austria, 1:30.04 (44.55-45.49).
23. Leif Kristian Haugen, Norway, 1:34.97 (50.39-44.58).
24. Henrik Kristoffersen, Norway, 1:35.11 (43.60-51.51).
|Final World Cup Slalom Standings
1. Marcel Hirscher, Austria, 735 points.
2. Henrik Kristoffersen, Norway, 575.
3. Manfred Moelgg, Italy, 476.
4. Felix Neureuther, Germany, 420.
5. Michael Matt, Austria, 382.
6. Alexander Khoroshilov, Russia, 372.
7. Stefano Gross, Italy, 345.
8. Dave Ryding, Britain, 338.
9. Andre Myhrer, Sweden, 284.
10. Mattias Hargin, Sweden, 270.
31. David Chodounsky, United States, 63.
52. Michael Ankeny, United States, 8.
54. Mark Engel, United States, 7.
56. Robby Kelley, United States, 6.
59. AJ Ginnis, United States, 5.
|Final Overall World Cup Standings
1. Marcel Hirscher, Austria, 1599.
2. Kjetil Jansrud, Norway, 924.
3. Henrik Kristoffersen, Norway, 903.
4. Alexis Pinturault, France, 875.
5. Felix Neureuther, Germany, 790.
6. Peter Fill, Italy, 693.
7. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, Norway, 668.
8. Dominik Paris, Italy, 653.
9. Manfred Moelgg, Italy, 580.
10. Hannes Reichelt, Austria, 556.
26. Travis Ganong, United States, 327.
61. Steven Nyman, United States, 120.
65. Bryce Bennett, United States, 109.
73. David Chodounsky, United States, 90.
82. Tommy Ford, United States, 74.
83. Ryan Cochan-Siegle, United States, 73.
84. Thomas Biesemeyer, United States, 72.
86. Ted Ligety, United States, 71.
87. Andrew Weibrecht, United States, 69.
98. Jared Goldberg, United States, 48.
103. Tim Jitloff, United States, 33.
106. Brennan Rubie, United States, 31.
141. Michael Ankeny, United States, 8.
144. Mark Engel, United States, 7.
147. Robby Kelley, United States, 6.
153. AJ Ginnis, United States, 5.