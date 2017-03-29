Mets 2, Braves 2

|New York
|Atlanta
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|T.Rvera 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Incarte cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|D.Smith 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Co.Lien cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|T.Kelly 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Swanson ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|P.Evans 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ri.Ruiz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cnforto cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Freeman 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Jo.Mora cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Tsosopo 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|W.Flres 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ma.Kemp lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|L.Crpio 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Wlker lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|d’Arnud c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Mrkakis rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Kczmrsk ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|L.Adams rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Tijeron rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Phllips 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|T.Tebow lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bnfacio 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Gllorme ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|A.Grcia 3b
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Glmrtin sp
|0
|0
|0
|0
|d’Arnud 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Montero rp
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Flowers c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Crrillo ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|B.Lalli ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|Cllmntr sp
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Pterson ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|29
|2
|4
|1
|Totals
|31
|2
|6
|2
|New York
|001
|000
|001—2
|Atlanta
|010
|000
|100—2
DP_New York 0, Atlanta 1. LOB_New York 7, Atlanta 4. 2B_Garcia (3). HR_Lalli (1). CS_Kelly (1), Bonifacio (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Gilmartin
|2
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Montero
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Robles
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Wheeler
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Bradford
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Burns
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Atlanta
|Collmenter
|5
|4
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Roe
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Parsons H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sobotka H, 1
|2-3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|1
|Dirks
|BS, 0-1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by_Roe (Kelly).
PB_Lalli.
Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Junior Valentine; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_2:42. A_5,665