Sports News

Mets 2, Braves 2

By master
and The Associated Press March 29, 2017 3:56 pm < a min read
New York Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
T.Rvera 1b 3 0 1 1 Incarte cf 3 0 1 0
D.Smith 1b 1 0 0 0 Co.Lien cf 1 0 0 0
T.Kelly 3b 2 0 0 0 Swanson ss 2 0 0 0
P.Evans 3b 1 0 0 0 Ri.Ruiz ph 1 0 0 0
Cnforto cf 3 0 0 0 Freeman 1b 2 0 0 0
Jo.Mora cf 1 0 0 0 Tsosopo 1b 2 0 0 0
W.Flres 2b 2 0 0 0 Ma.Kemp lf 2 0 0 0
L.Crpio 2b 1 0 0 0 A.Wlker lf 2 0 0 0
d’Arnud c 2 0 1 0 Mrkakis rf 2 1 1 0
Kczmrsk ph 0 1 0 0 L.Adams rf 2 0 0 0
Tijeron rf 4 0 0 0 Phllips 2b 2 0 0 0
T.Tebow lf 3 0 0 0 Bnfacio 2b 2 0 1 0
Gllorme ss 3 1 2 0 A.Grcia 3b 2 0 2 1
Glmrtin sp 0 0 0 0 d’Arnud 3b 1 0 0 0
Montero rp 1 0 0 0 Flowers c 1 0 0 0
Crrillo ph 2 0 0 0 B.Lalli ph 1 1 1 1
Cllmntr sp 1 0 0 0
Pterson ph 2 0 0 0
Totals 29 2 4 1 Totals 31 2 6 2
New York 001 000 001—2
Atlanta 010 000 100—2

DP_New York 0, Atlanta 1. LOB_New York 7, Atlanta 4. 2B_Garcia (3). HR_Lalli (1). CS_Kelly (1), Bonifacio (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Gilmartin 2 3 1 1 2 1
Montero 2 1 0 0 0 2
Robles 2 0 0 0 0 2
Wheeler 1 1 1 1 0 1
Bradford 1 0 0 0 0 0
Burns 1 1 0 0 0 1
Atlanta
Collmenter 5 4 1 1 0 5
Roe 2 0 0 0 2 2
Parsons H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Sobotka H, 1 2-3 0 1 0 3 1
Dirks BS, 0-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by_Roe (Kelly).

PB_Lalli.

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Junior Valentine; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_2:42. A_5,665

Topics:
All News Sports News
