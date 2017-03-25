Sports Listen

Mets 3, Braves 0

By master
and The Associated Press March 25, 2017 3:21 pm < a min read
Share
New York Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Lagares cf 2 1 1 0 Incarte cf 3 0 0 0
Jo.Mora cf 2 0 1 0 Co.Lien cf 1 0 0 0
T.Kelly 2b 4 0 2 0 Phllips 2b 3 0 2 0
Cnforto rf 3 1 2 1 d’Arnud pr 1 0 0 0
W.Flres 1b 4 0 1 0 Freeman 1b 2 0 1 0
T.Rvera lf 4 0 0 0 Tsosopo 1b 1 0 0 0
P.Evans 3b 3 0 0 0 Ma.Kemp lf 3 0 0 0
P.Bondi rf 1 0 0 0 Fnmayor ph 1 0 0 0
R.Rvera c 2 1 0 0 Mrkakis rf 3 0 1 0
Plwecki c 1 0 0 0 K.Szuki c 3 0 1 0
Gllorme ss 3 0 0 0 Ri.Ruiz 3b 3 0 0 0
Montero sp 2 0 1 0 Pterson ss 3 0 0 0
Mzzilli 3b 0 0 0 1 R.Dckey sp 2 0 0 0
A.Wlker lf 1 0 0 0
Totals 31 3 8 2 Totals 30 0 5 0
New York 200 000 100—3
Atlanta 000 000 000—0

DP_New York 2, Atlanta 2. LOB_New York 5, Atlanta 4. 3B_Lagares (1). HR_Conforto (3). SF_Mazzilli (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Edgin H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 0
Sewald S, 2-2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Robles H, 1 2 1 0 0 0 1
Montero W, 1-0 5 4 0 0 1 1
Atlanta
Chapman 1 0 1 1 1 0
O’Flaherty 1 1 0 0 1 0
Roe 1 0 0 0 0 2
Dickey L, 0-4 6 7 2 2 1 3

WP_Chapman.

PB_Suzuki.

Umpires_Home, Ronnie Teague; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, John Bostwick.

T_2:10. A_8,124

