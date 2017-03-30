Sports Listen

Mets 5, 51s 4

By master
and The Associated Press March 30, 2017 2:16 pm < a min read
Las Vegas New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Langill dh 2 0 0 0 Rcnello dh 2 0 1 0
T.Kelly 3b 3 1 1 0 Becerra ph 1 0 1 1
P.Evans 3b 2 0 1 0 J.Reyes 3b 2 1 0 0
T.Rvera 2b 3 1 2 2 Thmpson 3b 1 0 0 0
Ccchini 2b 1 0 0 0 Cabrera ss 3 1 1 0
W.Flres 1b 3 1 2 1 Ji.Mier ss 1 0 0 0
D.Smith 1b 0 0 0 0 Cspedes lf 2 0 0 0
d’Arnud c 2 1 0 0 Kczmrsk rf 2 0 0 0
Plwecki c 1 0 0 0 Grndrsn rf 2 0 1 1
Tijeron rf 2 0 2 0 K.Tylor lf 1 0 0 0
Ja.Boyd ph 2 0 0 0 N.Wlker 2b 2 0 1 1
Jo.Mora ph 2 0 0 0 Oberste 1b 2 1 1 0
Rynolds ph 3 0 1 1 J.Bruce 1b 2 1 1 1
Cruzado cf 4 0 1 0 Rdrguez 2b 2 0 0 0
Gllorme ss 3 0 0 0 Cnforto cf 2 0 0 0
L.Crpio ss 1 0 0 0 P.Bondi cf 2 1 1 0
R.Rvera c 2 0 0 0
Crrillo c 1 0 0 1
Totals 34 4 10 4 Totals 32 5 8 5
Las Vegas 004 000 000—4
New York 001 200 101—5

E_Cruzado (1), Bruce (1). DP_Las Vegas 1, New York 0. LOB_Las Vegas 7, New York 3. 2B_Evans (2), Taijeron (3), Oberste (1). HR_Rivera (3), Flores (3), Bruce (3). SB_Biondi (1). CS_Racaniello (1). SF_Carrillo (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Las Vegas
deGrom 3 2 1 1 0 1
Smoker H, 2 1 3 2 1 1 0
Familia H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Edgin H, 5 1 0 0 0 0 1
Salas BS, 0-1 1 2 1 1 0 1
Mateo 1 0 0 0 0 0
Sewald L, 0-1 2-3 1 1 1 0 0
New York
Gonzalez 6 9 4 4 2 3
Griset 1 1 0 0 1 0
Rowen 1 0 0 0 0 1
Torres W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 1 0

WP_Gonzalez.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Benson; First, Chris Scott; Second, Emil Jimenez.

T_2:39. A—

