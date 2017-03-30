Mets 5, 51s 4

|Las Vegas
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Langill dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rcnello dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|T.Kelly 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Becerra ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|P.Evans 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|J.Reyes 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|T.Rvera 2b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Thmpson 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ccchini 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cabrera ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|W.Flres 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Ji.Mier ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D.Smith 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cspedes lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|d’Arnud c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Kczmrsk rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Plwecki c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Grndrsn rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Tijeron rf
|2
|0
|2
|0
|K.Tylor lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ja.Boyd ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|N.Wlker 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Jo.Mora ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Oberste 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Rynolds ph
|3
|0
|1
|1
|J.Bruce 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Cruzado cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Rdrguez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gllorme ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cnforto cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|L.Crpio ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|P.Bondi cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|R.Rvera c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Crrillo c
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Totals
|34
|4
|10
|4
|Totals
|32
|5
|8
|5
|Las Vegas
|004
|000
|000—4
|New York
|001
|200
|101—5
E_Cruzado (1), Bruce (1). DP_Las Vegas 1, New York 0. LOB_Las Vegas 7, New York 3. 2B_Evans (2), Taijeron (3), Oberste (1). HR_Rivera (3), Flores (3), Bruce (3). SB_Biondi (1). CS_Racaniello (1). SF_Carrillo (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Las Vegas
|deGrom
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Smoker H, 2
|1
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Familia H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Edgin H, 5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Salas
|BS, 0-1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Mateo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sewald L, 0-1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|New York
|Gonzalez
|6
|9
|4
|4
|2
|3
|Griset
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Rowen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Torres W, 1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
WP_Gonzalez.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Benson; First, Chris Scott; Second, Emil Jimenez.
T_2:39. A—
