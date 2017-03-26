Mets’ Matz has tender elbow, status for opening day in doubt

New York Mets pitcher Steven Matz has been scratched from his next start because of tenderness in his left elbow, putting his status for opening day in doubt.

Matz had been scheduled to throw Monday in a minor league game.

“There’s a little irritation, and he’s got to work that out,” Mets general manager Sandy Alderson said Sunday. “We don’t think it’s anything significant, but it bothers him on extension. He won’t pitch tomorrow, and we’ll see where that takes him over the next four or five days.”

Alderson said the problem has bothered Matz for “a period of time.”

While Matz hasn’t been sent for an MRI, Alderson said the ailment is troubling because the 25-year-old has often been slowed during his two seasons with the Mets.

“It’s worrisome that he continues to be injured off and on. That’s the difficulty,” Alderson said.

Matz was 9-8 with a 3.40 ERA in 22 starts last year, but was shut down in September and had surgery to remove bone spurs in his left elbow.

The Mets open the season April 3 at home against Atlanta.

Matz gave up five runs and eight hits in four innings against Miami on Wednesday. He is 1-1 with a 4.26 ERA in four starts this spring.

Matz said the discomfort flared up before that last start and continued during the game. He said he notified the trainers afterward when more soreness than usual lingered.

“It’s just a little tenderness and a little setback,” said Matz, who will have a lighter workout on Monday and participate in long toss.

“I think I’ll be fine. I think I’ll be good to go. I’ll resume throwing and try to jump back in it,” he said.

Manager Terry Collins said he was “extremely disappointed” to hear the news, saying he couldn’t imagine Matz would be ready for the season’s start if he missed this week.

“We had a backup plan, and we’re going to turn to that backup plan right now. We’re just lucky we have some pretty good pitching,” Collins said.

A prolonged injury to Matz, the lone left-handed starter, would create at least one spot for either Robert Gsellman or Seth Lugo. Those righties have been mentioned as a replacement for Zack Wheeler, who is also an option in his return from Tommy John surgery in 2015.

YANKEES 7, RAYS 4

Aaron Hicks hit a two-run homer and added an RBI single, while Greg Bird also had an RBI single for New York. Bird, who will start at first base on opening day after being injured all last season, is hitting .447 for the spring.

Brad Miller had a two-run single for Tampa Bay.

BLUE JAYS (ss) 4, TIGERS 3

Alex McBroom and Alex Monsalve each homered, and Kendrys Morales added a hit and scored for Toronto.

Nick Castellanos hit his fourth homer and eighth double for Detroit. He is hitting .367 with an OPS of 1.202 this spring. Jordan Zimmermann threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing just one run.

ORIOLES 2, BLUE JAYS (ss) 1

Francisco Liriano struck out seven in 4 2/3 innings and has a 1.88 ERA in five spring starts for Toronto.

Chris Johnson had an RBI single for Baltimore.

METS 8, BRAVES 2

Matt Harvey threw six solid innings, allowing two runs, and Jose Reyes tripled, doubled and singled for New York.

Ender Inciarte had an RBI single and sacrifice fly for Atlanta. Emilio Bonifacio, who played in just 24 games in 2016, had two hits and scored twice.

ASTROS 5, NATIONALS 1

Joe Musgrove allowed one run on four hits over five innings for Houston. Yuli Gurriel had two hits, and his RBI double highlighted a four-run fourth. Marwin Gonzalez hit a two-run homer and Jake Marisnick hit a solo shot. Jose Altuve had a hit and stole two bases.

Gio Gonzalez, who had allowed just two earned runs this spring, gave up five runs on six hits over five innings. Jayson Werth had two hits for Washington.

CARDINALS 3, MARLINS 0

Mike Leake scattered seven hits and one walk over six scoreless innings for St. Louis. Dexter Fowler and Yadier Molina each had two hits, including home runs. Molina’s shot came in his first at-bat since returning from the World Baseball Classic. Jedd Gyorko continued his slump, going 0 for 3. He is hitless in his last 13 at-bats.

Wei-Yin Chen gave up two earned runs on seven hits over five innings. Ichiro Suzuki had two hits for Miami.

RED SOX 7, TWINS 2

Chris Sale threw six scoreless innings, giving up six hits and one walk with six strikeouts. Andrew Benintendi, Christian Vasquez and Steve Selsky each homered for Boston and Pablo Sandoval doubled and singled.

Kyle Gibson gave up four hits and walked none with four strikeouts in six scoreless innings for Minnesota. Brian Dozier had two hits and Eddie Rosario had three.

PHILLES 6, PIRATES 3

Philadelphia’s Clay Buchholz gave up three runs on five hits and four walks over 3 1/3 innings. Maikel Franco and Andrew Knapp each hit two-run shots in a five-run first inning. Obudel Herrera

went 3 for 4 with an RBI and Howie Kendrick was 2 for 4 with a run scored.

Josh Lindblom allowed five runs on eight hits in 1 2/3 innings for Pittsburgh. Prospect Austin Meadows, who is hitting .326 this spring, went 2 for 4 with a double and scored.