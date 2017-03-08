Sports Listen

Michigan team plane slides off runway, players safe

By master
March 8, 2017
YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — The plane carrying the Michigan men’s basketball team slid off a runway during an aborted takeoff Wednesday, causing extensive damage. The team said everyone aboard was safe.

Team spokesman Tom Wywrot emailed reporters describing the incident at Willow Run Airport, about 15 miles from the campus in Ann Arbor. Michigan faces Illinois in the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday in Washington, D.C.

Wywrot says the takeoff “was aborted” on a day marked by high winds and “after strong braking,” the plane slid off the runway and “sustained extensive damage.”

The team manager tweeted a brief video suggesting the plane skidded through a fence, across an access road and off a low embankment.

Wywrot said everyone aboard was safely evacuated and alternate travel arrangements were being made.

More AP college basketball: www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

