Sports Listen

Trending:

BudgetHiring FreezeDefense spendingTSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Michigan's 93-57 win is…

Michigan’s 93-57 win is Cornhuskers’ worst home loss ever

By ERIC OLSON
and The Associated Press March 5, 2017 10:19 pm < a min read
Share

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Derrick Walton Jr. scored 18 points and set a school record with 16 assists, and Michigan routed Nebraska 93-57 on Sunday night for the Cornhuskers’ worst home loss in program history.

Michigan set the Pinnacle Bank Arena record for points by an opponent and matched the arena record for 3-pointers with 14.

The Wolverines (20-11, 10-8 Big Ten) led by as many as 38 points, and the final margin was the biggest in a Nebraska home loss since Ohio State won 79-45 at the old Devaney Center in January 2012.

Federal employee bill tracker: How pending legislation could affect your bottom line

Zak Irvin added 15 points, Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman had 13, Moe Wagner had 11 and Duncan Robinson had 10.

Advertisement

The Huskers (12-18, 6-12) finished the regular season with losses of 16, 16, 15 and 36 points.

Ed Morrow Jr. and Isaiah Roby each scored 10 points for the Huskers, who finished with 16 turnovers and shot just 28.6 percent in the second half. The Huskers were 2 of 15 on 3s.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Michigan's 93-57 win is…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1931: 'The Star-Spangled Banner' becomes official

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S.S. Sante Fe moors for port visit in Yokosuka, Japan

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 03, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6848 0.0020 1.39%
L 2020 25.1268 0.0034 2.42%
L 2030 27.8675 0.0045 3.47%
L 2040 29.9422 0.0053 3.99%
L 2050 17.1387 0.0032 4.47%
G Fund 15.2483 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4969 0.0058 0.94%
C Fund 32.9875 0.0172 5.95%
S Fund 43.1027 0.0309 4.66%
I Fund 25.7591 -0.0174 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.