Michigan’s 93-57 win is Cornhuskers’ worst home loss ever

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Derrick Walton Jr. scored 18 points and set a school record with 16 assists, and Michigan routed Nebraska 93-57 on Sunday night for the Cornhuskers’ worst home loss in program history.

Michigan set the Pinnacle Bank Arena record for points by an opponent and matched the arena record for 3-pointers with 14.

The Wolverines (20-11, 10-8 Big Ten) led by as many as 38 points, and the final margin was the biggest in a Nebraska home loss since Ohio State won 79-45 at the old Devaney Center in January 2012.

Zak Irvin added 15 points, Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman had 13, Moe Wagner had 11 and Duncan Robinson had 10.

The Huskers (12-18, 6-12) finished the regular season with losses of 16, 16, 15 and 36 points.

Ed Morrow Jr. and Isaiah Roby each scored 10 points for the Huskers, who finished with 16 turnovers and shot just 28.6 percent in the second half. The Huskers were 2 of 15 on 3s.