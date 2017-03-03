Sports Listen

Miles scores 23, No. 10 WVU beats No. 24 Iowa State 87-76

By JOHN RABY
and The Associated Press March 3, 2017 9:25 pm < a min read
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Daxter Miles Jr. tied a career high with 23 points to lead No. 10 West Virginia to an 87-76 victory over No. 24 Iowa State on Friday night.

Nathan Adrian added 16 points for the Mountaineers (24-7, 12-6 Big 12), who clinched the second seed in next week’s conference tournament behind top-ranked Kansas.

Iowa State (20-10, 12-6) can earn the third seed if No. 11 Baylor loses at Texas on Saturday.

Naz Mitrou-Long led the Cyclones with 22 points. Monte Morris and Deonte Burton scored 17 apiece, and Matt Thomas had 16.

Miles scored 16 of his team’s 18 points during an eight-minute stretch spanning both halves.

Iowa State has relied on some strong 3-point shooting during a solid stretch in February, and that held true against the Mountaineers. But its accuracy was shoddy from other parts of the court.

