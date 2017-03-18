Sports Listen

Minnesota United-Rapids, Sums

March 18, 2017
Minnesota 0 2—2
Colorado 1 1—2

First half_1, Colorado, Badji, 2, 17th minute.

Second half_2, Minnesota, Molino, 2 (penalty kick), 50th. 3, Minnesota, Ramirez, 2 (Thiesson), 58th. 4, Colorado, Hairston, 0 (Burch), 59th.

Goalies_Minnesota, Bobby Shuttleworth, Billy Heavner; Colorado, Tim Howard, Zac MacMath.

Yellow Cards_Warner, Minnesota, 41st; Cronin, Colorado, 56th; Thiesson, Minnesota, 64th; Williams, Colorado, 89th; Shuttleworth, Minnesota, 94th; Danladi, Minnesota, 95th.

Red Cards_Davis, Minnesota, 70th.

Referee_Nima Saghafi.

___

Lineups

Minnesota_Bobby Shuttleworth; Francisco Calvo, Justin Davis, Brent Kallman, Jerome Thiesson; Miguel Ibarra, Kevin Molino (Bashkim Kadrii, 69th), Rasmus Schuller (Ibson, 46th), Johan Venegas (Abu Danladi, 69th), Collen Warner; Christian Ramirez.

Colorado_Tim Howard; Marc Burch, Bobby Burling, Marlon Hairston (Alan Gordon, 74th), Jared Watts, Mekeil Williams; Mike Azira, Sam Cronin (Bismark Adej-Boateng, 82nd), Shkelzen Gashi (Dillon Serna, 61st); Dominique Badji, Kevin Doyle.

