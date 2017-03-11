Sports Listen

Minnesota’s Springs out for season with torn Achilles tendon

By STEPHEN WHYNO
and The Associated Press March 11, 2017 1:13 pm < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — Starting Minnesota guard Akeem Springs is out for the rest of the season with a torn Achilles tendon in his right ankle.

Springs was injured late in the Gophers’ Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal victory over Michigan State on Friday. A team spokesman confirmed the season-ending injury Saturday.

The graduate student was averaging 9.5 points and 24 minutes for Minnesota, which has experienced a significant turnaround from 8-23 last season to being a lock for the NCAA Tournament.

Sophomore Dupree McBrayer, who started the first 19 games of the season, returned to the starting lineup for fourth-seeded Minnesota’s semifinal game against Michigan.

Coach Richard Pitino expects players will dedicate the remainder of their games to Springs.

More AP college basketball: www.collegebasketball.ap.org . and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 .

The Associated Press

