Minor leaguer suspended for puck shot into opponent’s bench

By master
and The Associated Press March 16, 2017 10:11 am < a min read
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A minor league hockey player in Tennessee has been suspended for the remainder of the season for deliberately shooting the puck into an opposing team’s bench and injuring a trainer in the process.

The Southern Professional Hockey League has announced that Jason Price of the Knoxville Ice Bears must sit out the remainder of the 2016-17 regular season as well as the playoffs. Knoxville coach Mike Craigen has been suspended four games and fined an undisclosed amount.

SPHL officials said Price received a match penalty Saturday for deliberately shooting the puck into the Huntsville Havoc’s bench late in the third period. SPHL officials said trainer Jason Lopez of the Alabama team was injured as a result of the incident.

