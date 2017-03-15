Sports Listen

Molina homers to lead Puerto Rico over Dominicans, 3-1

By BERNIE WILSON
and The Associated Press March 15, 2017 12:30 am < a min read
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Yadier Molina homered and hit an RBI single to lead exuberant Puerto Rico to a 3-1 victory against the Dominican Republic in the second round of the World Baseball Classic on Tuesday night.

Eddie Rosario doubled in the go-ahead run in the fourth and also threw out a runner at the plate for Puerto Rico, which snapped the Dominicans’ 11-game WBC winning streak.

It was a rematch of the 2013 WBC title game, which the Dominicans won 3-0 at San Francisco’s AT&T Park.

