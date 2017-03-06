Sports Listen

Monday's College Baseball Scores

By The Associated Press
March 6, 2017
EAST

Clark U. 14, New England Coll. 9, 13 innings

Coast Guard 6, Merchant Marine 4

Defiance 6-11, Swarthmore 5-3

Delaware 8, Rider 5

Findlay 6, W.Va. Wesleyan 0

Penn St.-Behrend 2, Immaculata 1

Ursinus 4-5, N.J. City 3-6

Wentworth 9-8, King’s (Pa.) 5-3

SOUTH

Ave Maria 13-7, Lawrence Tech 3-14

Bellevue 6, Keiser 1

Cumberland (Tenn.) 4, Talladega 2

Freed-Hardeman 9, Lane 4

Georgetown (Ky.) 9, Culver-Stockton 0

Guilford 8, Dean 3

Maryville (Tenn.) 6, Oneonta 1

Milligan 8, Fisher 3

Missouri Valley 5, Mount Vernon Nazarene 4

Penn St.-Beaver 5, Trinity International 1

St. Xavie 12-2, Aquinas 2-4

W. Carolina 9, NC State 8

MIDWEST

Clarke 5-8, Mount Marty 4-0

Elizabethtown 8-7, Kenyon 4-4, 2nd game, 10 innings

Hiram 13-5, Lakeland 6-2, 2nd game, 11 innings

Judson 6-8, Cornerstone 5-4

Lyndon St. 7, Iowa Wesleyan 2

Macalester 19, Robert Morris (Ill.) 6

Minn. St.-Mankato 4, Lewis 3

Mount Union 2, Nebraska Wesleyan 1

Northern St. 5-6, Briar Cliff 1-0

Spring Arbor 8, Siena Heights 2

Wabash 7, Bethany Lutheran 4

Wheaton (Ill.) 5, Baldwin-Wallace 4

SOUTHWEST

Grand View 4-9, South Dakota St. 2-0

SW Christian 7, Randall 1

FAR WEST

Dordt 10-1, Jamestown 3-5

Grand View 4-9, Dakota St. 2-0

