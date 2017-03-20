Sports Listen

Monday’s College Baseball Scores

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 20, 2017 11:42 pm < a min read
SOUTH

Calvin 7, Maryville (Tenn.) 4

Hampden-Sydney 7, S. Virginia 2

Mount Olive 5, Armstrong St. 2

President Trump signs government reorganization order.

St. Andrews 14, Voorhees 8

St. Augustine’s 15-7, Lincoln (Pa.) 2-6

Tufts 11, Guilford 9

MIDWEST

Kansas Wesleyan 12, Doane 6

SOUTHWEST

Texas Rio Grande Valley 4, Buffalo 2

