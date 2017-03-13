Monday’s Major League Linescore

|Detroit
Verlander, Hardy (5), Greene (7), Jaye (8), Nesbitt (8), Achter (10), and McCann, Hicks; Strasburg, Albers (5), Blanton (7), Grace (8), Glover (9), Adams (10), and Wieters, Kieboom, Severino. HRs_Martinez, Collins;
___
|Houston
|002
|001
|000—3
|8
|1
|St. Louis
|020
|004
|00x—6
|8
|1
Morton, Gustave (5), Tolliver (6), Jankowski (6), Perez (7), Riefenhauser (8), and Gattis, Stassi; Wacha, Broxton (6), Harris (7), Gomber (8), Socolovich (9), and Kelly. W_Broxton 1-0. L_Tolliver 0-2. Sv_Socolovich. HRs_Gyorko.
___
|Philadelphia
|101
|100
|010—4
|8
|0
|Baltimore
|001
|410
|00x—6
|5
|1
Hellickson, Appel (5), Murray (7), and Rupp, Knapp; Gausman, Verrett (4), Brach (6), Drake (7), Liranzo (8), Yacabonis (9), and Joseph, Perez. W_Verrett 1-0. L_Hellickson 0-1. Sv_Yacabonis. HRs_Williams, Stassi; Rickard, Joseph.
___
|Pittsburgh
|131
|000
|001—6
|15
|1
|Atlanta
|104
|100
|001—7
|10
|1
Glasnow, Creasy (3), Schugel (4), Runzler (10), Santana (11), Light (12), Neverauskas (13), and Diaz, Williams; Colon, Phillips (4), Vizcaino (5), Johnson (6), Danks (7), and Flowers, Lalli. W_Danks 1-1. L_Neverauskas 1-1.
___
|Tampa Bay
|120
|010
|000—4
|10
|1
|Minnesota
|030
|030
|21x—9
|12
|2
De Leon, Whitley (4), Marks (5), Stanek (7), Guerrieri (8), and Sucre; Haley, Chargois (3), Wimmers (4), Tonkin (6), O’Rourke (7), Boshers (8), Rosario (9), and Castro, Garver. W_Wimmers 1-0. L_Whitley 0-1. HRs_Peterson; Goodrum.
___
|Boston
|000
|110
|100—3
|6
|1
|Toronto
|000
|310
|00x—4
|6
|0
Wright, Velazquez (3), Maddox (5), Olmos (7), Callahan (8), and Vazquez, DePew; Happ, Latos (5), Grilli (7), Smith (8), Schultz (9), and Saltalamacchia, McGuire. W_Happ 1-1. L_Velazquez 0-3. Sv_Schultz. HRs_Moreland, Castillo; Morales.
___
|Miami
|000
|300
|001—4
|6
|0
|New York Mets
|111
|002
|10x—6
|10
|0
Gonzalez, Lobstein (5), Cervenka (7), Wittgren (8), and Realmuto, Cabrera; Syndergaard, Edgin (4), Gsellman (5), Rowen (8), Bradford (9), and d’Arnaud, Nido. W_Gsellman 1-1. L_Lobstein 0-1. Sv_Bradford. HRs_Bour; Granderson, Cabrera, Walker, Duda.
___
|Oakland
|000
|000
|001—1
|3
|0
|Cincinnati
|010
|200
|00x—3
|6
|1
Graveman, Dull (4), Hahn (5), and Maxwell, Chavez; Garrett, Herget (5), Routt (6), Shackelford (7), Stephens (8), Mella (9), and Brantly, Turner. W_Garrett 2-1. L_Graveman 2-1. Sv_Mella. HRs_Parmelee; Dixon.
___
|Chicago Cubs
|020
|010
|000—3
|8
|2
|San Diego
|001
|000
|000—1
|9
|1
Lackey, Buchanan (4), Rollins (6), Brooks (7), Medina (9), and Contreras, Corporan; Perdomo, Bawcom (4), Hand (6), Maurer (7), Buchter (8), Maton (9), and Torrens. W_Lackey 1-0. L_Perdomo 0-1. Sv_Medina. HRs_Happ;
___
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|211—4
|10
|0
|Colorado
|000
|020
|000—2
|10
|1
Young, Caramo (4), Wood (5), Strahm (8), and Gallagher; Senzatela, Lyles (10), Ottavino (11), Gonzalez (12), Ramirez (12), Oberg (13), and Wolters, Vazquez. W_Wood 2-0. L_Ramirez 0-1. Sv_Strahm. HRs_Dozier, Bonifacio; LeMahieu.
___
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|001
|200
|000—3
|5
|0
|Los Angeles Angels
|010
|000
|000—1
|3
|1
Maeda, Ravin (4), Morrow (6), Oaks (7), Schuster (8), and Barnes, Murphy; Nolasco, Valdez (5), Yates (6), Pounders (7), Ege (8), Paredes (9), and Maldonado, Arcia. W_Maeda 1-1. L_Nolasco 1-1. Sv_Schuster. HRs_Barnes; Pujols.
___