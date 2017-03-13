Sports Listen

Monday’s Major League Linescore

By The Associated Press
March 13, 2017
Detroit 001 100 100 0—3 5 1
Washington 000 000 030 0—3 8 0

Verlander, Hardy (5), Greene (7), Jaye (8), Nesbitt (8), Achter (10), and McCann, Hicks; Strasburg, Albers (5), Blanton (7), Grace (8), Glover (9), Adams (10), and Wieters, Kieboom, Severino. HRs_Martinez, Collins;

___

Houston 002 001 000—3 8 1
St. Louis 020 004 00x—6 8 1

Morton, Gustave (5), Tolliver (6), Jankowski (6), Perez (7), Riefenhauser (8), and Gattis, Stassi; Wacha, Broxton (6), Harris (7), Gomber (8), Socolovich (9), and Kelly. W_Broxton 1-0. L_Tolliver 0-2. Sv_Socolovich. HRs_Gyorko.

___

Philadelphia 101 100 010—4 8 0
Baltimore 001 410 00x—6 5 1

Hellickson, Appel (5), Murray (7), and Rupp, Knapp; Gausman, Verrett (4), Brach (6), Drake (7), Liranzo (8), Yacabonis (9), and Joseph, Perez. W_Verrett 1-0. L_Hellickson 0-1. Sv_Yacabonis. HRs_Williams, Stassi; Rickard, Joseph.

___

Pittsburgh 131 000 001—6 15 1
Atlanta 104 100 001—7 10 1

Glasnow, Creasy (3), Schugel (4), Runzler (10), Santana (11), Light (12), Neverauskas (13), and Diaz, Williams; Colon, Phillips (4), Vizcaino (5), Johnson (6), Danks (7), and Flowers, Lalli. W_Danks 1-1. L_Neverauskas 1-1.

___

Tampa Bay 120 010 000—4 10 1
Minnesota 030 030 21x—9 12 2

De Leon, Whitley (4), Marks (5), Stanek (7), Guerrieri (8), and Sucre; Haley, Chargois (3), Wimmers (4), Tonkin (6), O’Rourke (7), Boshers (8), Rosario (9), and Castro, Garver. W_Wimmers 1-0. L_Whitley 0-1. HRs_Peterson; Goodrum.

___

Boston 000 110 100—3 6 1
Toronto 000 310 00x—4 6 0

Wright, Velazquez (3), Maddox (5), Olmos (7), Callahan (8), and Vazquez, DePew; Happ, Latos (5), Grilli (7), Smith (8), Schultz (9), and Saltalamacchia, McGuire. W_Happ 1-1. L_Velazquez 0-3. Sv_Schultz. HRs_Moreland, Castillo; Morales.

___

Miami 000 300 001—4 6 0
New York Mets 111 002 10x—6 10 0

Gonzalez, Lobstein (5), Cervenka (7), Wittgren (8), and Realmuto, Cabrera; Syndergaard, Edgin (4), Gsellman (5), Rowen (8), Bradford (9), and d’Arnaud, Nido. W_Gsellman 1-1. L_Lobstein 0-1. Sv_Bradford. HRs_Bour; Granderson, Cabrera, Walker, Duda.

___

Oakland 000 000 001—1 3 0
Cincinnati 010 200 00x—3 6 1

Graveman, Dull (4), Hahn (5), and Maxwell, Chavez; Garrett, Herget (5), Routt (6), Shackelford (7), Stephens (8), Mella (9), and Brantly, Turner. W_Garrett 2-1. L_Graveman 2-1. Sv_Mella. HRs_Parmelee; Dixon.

___

Chicago Cubs 020 010 000—3 8 2
San Diego 001 000 000—1 9 1

Lackey, Buchanan (4), Rollins (6), Brooks (7), Medina (9), and Contreras, Corporan; Perdomo, Bawcom (4), Hand (6), Maurer (7), Buchter (8), Maton (9), and Torrens. W_Lackey 1-0. L_Perdomo 0-1. Sv_Medina. HRs_Happ;

___

Kansas City 000 000 211—4 10 0
Colorado 000 020 000—2 10 1

Young, Caramo (4), Wood (5), Strahm (8), and Gallagher; Senzatela, Lyles (10), Ottavino (11), Gonzalez (12), Ramirez (12), Oberg (13), and Wolters, Vazquez. W_Wood 2-0. L_Ramirez 0-1. Sv_Strahm. HRs_Dozier, Bonifacio; LeMahieu.

___

Los Angeles Dodgers 001 200 000—3 5 0
Los Angeles Angels 010 000 000—1 3 1

Maeda, Ravin (4), Morrow (6), Oaks (7), Schuster (8), and Barnes, Murphy; Nolasco, Valdez (5), Yates (6), Pounders (7), Ege (8), Paredes (9), and Maldonado, Arcia. W_Maeda 1-1. L_Nolasco 1-1. Sv_Schuster. HRs_Barnes; Pujols.

___

The Associated Press

