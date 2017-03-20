Sports Listen

Monday's Major League Linescore

Monday’s Major League Linescore

By The Associated Press
March 20, 2017
Miami 010 401 012—9 9 1
Atlanta 000 011 001—3 7 2

Fife, Nicolino (5), Ellington (1), Cervenka (1), and Realmuto, Paulino; Dickey, Ramirez (6), Krol (8), Cabrera (9), and Suzuki, Recker. W_Fife 1-0. L_Dickey 0-3. HRs_Ozuna;

New York Mets 000 000 001—1 5 1
Detroit 010 021 10x—5 12 0

Harvey, Salas (5), Smoker (6), Sewald (7), Baldonado (8), and Plawecki, Carrillo; Sanchez, Hardy (5), Leon (7), Wilson (8), Alaniz (9), and McCann, Gonzalez. W_Sanchez 2-1. L_Harvey 0-4. HRs_Castellanos, McCann.

Pittsburgh 000 220 010—5 11 0
Tampa Bay 100 010 200—4 9 0

Taillon, Runzler (5), Santana (12), LeBlanc (10), and Stewart, Williams; Snell, Cedeno (6), Moreno (6), Tolleson (7), Carpenter (8), Wagner (9), and Sucre, Maile. W_Santana 1-0. L_Carpenter 0-1. Sv_LeBlanc. HRs_Mercer, Osuna;

