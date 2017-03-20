Monday’s Major League Linescore

|Baltimore
|010
|010
|110—4
|10
|0
|Boston
|141
|100
|00x—7
|12
|1
Nuno, Drake (2), Satterwhite (4), Hernandez (5), Crichton (6), McGough (7), Moran (8), and Sisco, Pena; Kendrick, Hembree (6), Ramirez (7), Maddox (8), Callahan (9), and Leon, Swihart. W_Kendrick 3-0. L_Nuno 0-1. Sv_Callahan. HRs_Alvarez;
___
|Miami
|010
|401
|012—9
|9
|1
|Atlanta
|000
|011
|001—3
|7
|2
Fife, Nicolino (5), Ellington (10), Cervenka (10), and Realmuto, Paulino; Dickey, Ramirez (6), Krol (8), Cabrera (9), Barreda (9), and Suzuki, Recker. W_Fife 1-0. L_Dickey 0-3. HRs_Ozuna;
___
|New York Mets
|000
|000
|001—1
|5
|1
|Detroit
|010
|021
|10x—5
|12
|0
Harvey, Salas (5), Smoker (6), Sewald (7), Baldonado (8), and Plawecki, Carrillo; Sanchez, Hardy (5), Leon (7), Wilson (8), Alaniz (9), and McCann, Gonzalez. W_Sanchez 2-1. L_Harvey 0-4. HRs_Castellanos, McCann.
___
|New York Yankees
|040
|020
|030—9
|15
|0
|Washington
|030
|000
|000—3
|7
|1
Pineda, Graham (2), Green (4), Heller (7), Holder (8), and Romine, Higashioka; Worley, Perez (4), Guthrie (5), Nathan (7), Cotts (8), Glover (9), and Lobaton, Solano. W_Pineda 3-0. L_Worley 0-2. HRs_Holliday;
___
|Pittsburgh
|000
|220
|010—5
|11
|0
|Tampa Bay
|100
|010
|200—4
|9
|0
Taillon, Runzler (5), Santana (12), LeBlanc (10), and Stewart, Williams; Snell, Cedeno (6), Moreno (6), Tolleson (7), Carpenter (8), Wagner (9), and Sucre, Maile. W_Santana 1-0. L_Carpenter 0-1. Sv_LeBlanc. HRs_Mercer, Osuna;
___
|Minnesota
|000
|021
|230—8
|11
|1
|Toronto
|000
|000
|020—2
|7
|1
Duffey, Mejia (6), and Murphy, Rodriguez; Liriano, Campos (5), Howell (6), Mayza (7), Loup (8), Tepera (8), Barnes (9), and Martin, Ohlman. W_Duffey 2-0. L_Liriano 1-1. Sv_Mejia. HRs_Sano, Park; Smoak, McBroom.
___
|Cincinnati
|000
|001
|180—10
|15
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|102
|102—6
|11
|1
Davis, Astin (5), Adleman (6), Peralta (9), and Mesoraco, Turner; Hammel, Alburquerque (6), Herrera (7), Strahm (8), Parnell (8), Stout (9), and Pena, O’Brien. W_Adleman 2-2. L_Strahm 0-1. HRs_O’Hearn.
___
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|101
|010
|002—5
|11
|2
|Cleveland
|410
|031
|32x—14
|13
|2
McCarthy, Liberatore (5), Geltz (6), Sierra (7), Spitzbarth (8), and Grandal, Wilson; Bauer, Olson (6), Allen (7), Shaw (8), Frias (9), and Kratz, Moore. W_Bauer 2-0. L_McCarthy 1-2. HRs_Pederson, Utley, Calhoun; Zimmer, Robertson, Diaz, Almonte, Moore.
___
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|030—3
|7
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|000
|101
|000—2
|3
|1
Cueto, Osich (6), Strickland (8), Smith (9), Ramirez (7), and Federowicz, Arnold; Lopez, Luebke (7), Kahnle (8), Ynoa (8), and Smith, Pena. W_Strickland 1-1. L_Kahnle 1-1. Sv_Ramirez. HRs_Jones;
___
|Chicago Cubs
|002
|100
|060—9
|12
|1
|Colorado
|000
|200
|040—6
|11
|2
Hendricks, Grimm (5), Davis (6), Uehara (7), Mills (10), and Montero, Davis; Anderson, Holland (6), Motte (8), Diaz (9), Ramirez (9), Estevez (10), and Garneau, Vazquez. W_Hendricks 1-0. L_Anderson 0-1. HRs_Szczur;
___