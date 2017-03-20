Sports Listen

Trending:

Headlines Get Email Alerts

Monday’s Major League Linescore

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 20, 2017 9:11 pm 2 min read
Baltimore 010 010 110—4 10 0
Boston 141 100 00x—7 12 1

Nuno, Drake (2), Satterwhite (4), Hernandez (5), Crichton (6), McGough (7), Moran (8), and Sisco, Pena; Kendrick, Hembree (6), Ramirez (7), Maddox (8), Callahan (9), and Leon, Swihart. W_Kendrick 3-0. L_Nuno 0-1. Sv_Callahan. HRs_Alvarez;

___

Miami 010 401 012—9 9 1
Atlanta 000 011 001—3 7 2

Fife, Nicolino (5), Ellington (10), Cervenka (10), and Realmuto, Paulino; Dickey, Ramirez (6), Krol (8), Cabrera (9), Barreda (9), and Suzuki, Recker. W_Fife 1-0. L_Dickey 0-3. HRs_Ozuna;

___

New York Mets 000 000 001—1 5 1
Detroit 010 021 10x—5 12 0

Harvey, Salas (5), Smoker (6), Sewald (7), Baldonado (8), and Plawecki, Carrillo; Sanchez, Hardy (5), Leon (7), Wilson (8), Alaniz (9), and McCann, Gonzalez. W_Sanchez 2-1. L_Harvey 0-4. HRs_Castellanos, McCann.

___

New York Yankees 040 020 030—9 15 0
Washington 030 000 000—3 7 1

Pineda, Graham (2), Green (4), Heller (7), Holder (8), and Romine, Higashioka; Worley, Perez (4), Guthrie (5), Nathan (7), Cotts (8), Glover (9), and Lobaton, Solano. W_Pineda 3-0. L_Worley 0-2. HRs_Holliday;

___

Pittsburgh 000 220 010—5 11 0
Tampa Bay 100 010 200—4 9 0

Taillon, Runzler (5), Santana (12), LeBlanc (10), and Stewart, Williams; Snell, Cedeno (6), Moreno (6), Tolleson (7), Carpenter (8), Wagner (9), and Sucre, Maile. W_Santana 1-0. L_Carpenter 0-1. Sv_LeBlanc. HRs_Mercer, Osuna;

___

Minnesota 000 021 230—8 11 1
Toronto 000 000 020—2 7 1

Duffey, Mejia (6), and Murphy, Rodriguez; Liriano, Campos (5), Howell (6), Mayza (7), Loup (8), Tepera (8), Barnes (9), and Martin, Ohlman. W_Duffey 2-0. L_Liriano 1-1. Sv_Mejia. HRs_Sano, Park; Smoak, McBroom.

___

Cincinnati 000 001 180—10 15 0
Kansas City 000 102 102—6 11 1

Davis, Astin (5), Adleman (6), Peralta (9), and Mesoraco, Turner; Hammel, Alburquerque (6), Herrera (7), Strahm (8), Parnell (8), Stout (9), and Pena, O’Brien. W_Adleman 2-2. L_Strahm 0-1. HRs_O’Hearn.

___

Los Angeles Dodgers 101 010 002—5 11 2
Cleveland 410 031 32x—14 13 2

McCarthy, Liberatore (5), Geltz (6), Sierra (7), Spitzbarth (8), and Grandal, Wilson; Bauer, Olson (6), Allen (7), Shaw (8), Frias (9), and Kratz, Moore. W_Bauer 2-0. L_McCarthy 1-2. HRs_Pederson, Utley, Calhoun; Zimmer, Robertson, Diaz, Almonte, Moore.

___

San Francisco 000 000 030—3 7 0
Chicago White Sox 000 101 000—2 3 1

Cueto, Osich (6), Strickland (8), Smith (9), Ramirez (7), and Federowicz, Arnold; Lopez, Luebke (7), Kahnle (8), Ynoa (8), and Smith, Pena. W_Strickland 1-1. L_Kahnle 1-1. Sv_Ramirez. HRs_Jones;

___

Chicago Cubs 002 100 060—9 12 1
Colorado 000 200 040—6 11 2

Hendricks, Grimm (5), Davis (6), Uehara (7), Mills (10), and Montero, Davis; Anderson, Holland (6), Motte (8), Diaz (9), Ramirez (9), Estevez (10), and Garneau, Vazquez. W_Hendricks 1-0. L_Anderson 0-1. HRs_Szczur;

___

St. Louis 000 202 224—12 11 0
Houston 103 000 002—6 9 2

Leake, Rosenthal (7), Socolovich (10), and Kelly, Rosario; Musgrove, Jankowski (6), Valdez (6), Thompson (8), Perez (9), and Gattis, Centeno. W_Rosenthal 1-0. L_Valdez 0-1. HRs_Martinez, Garcia;

___

Topics:
All News Sports News
