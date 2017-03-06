Sports Listen

Trending:

EPASocial MediaCOLAWorkforceMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Monday's Major League Linescore

Monday’s Major League Linescore

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 6, 2017 6:56 pm 2 min read
Share
Baltimore 006 000 010—7 8 0
Detroit 000 000 002—2 5 0

Bundy, Garcia (4), Givens (6), Drake (7), Liranzo (8), Ondrusek (9), and Joseph, Sisco; Pelfrey, Molleken (3), Garcia (3), Mujica (4), Baez (5), Jaye (7), Achter (9), and McCann, Green. W_Bundy 2-0. L_Pelfrey 0-3. HRs_Ficociello.

___

Boston 003 100 010—5 10 1
Houston 110 010 110—5 8 1

Sale, Scott (3), Owens (4), Callahan (5), Martin (7), Shepherd (8), and Leon, DePew; Devenski, Feliz (4), Valdez (5), Martes (7), Tolliver (9), and McCann, Centeno. HRs_Travis, Selsky; Moran.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

___

Advertisement
New York Yankees 001 000 000—1 5 2
Pittsburgh 031 020 70x—13 13 2

Mitchell, Feyereisen (3), Montgomery (4), Niese (6), Rutckyj (7), Graham (7), Mantiply (8), and Romine, Higashioka; Nova, Lindblom (4), Rivero (9), Nicasio (10), Santana (11), Neverauskas (12), and Diaz, Williams. W_Nova 1-0. L_Mitchell 2-1. HRs_Mercer.

___

New York Mets 000 100 061—8 13 2
Miami 000 001 010—2 9 1

Matz, Molina (3), Roseboom (4), Goeddel (5), Montero (6), Bradford (7), Smoker (8), Rowen (9), and d’Arnaud, Nido; Volquez, Bremer (4), Guerrero (5), Marte (6), Maronde (8), Beckman (8), Steckenrider (9), Payano (9), and Realmuto, Cabrera. W_Bradford 1-0. L_Maronde 0-1. HRs_d’Arnaud, Mazzilli; Stanton.

___

St. Louis 001 000 000 0—1 7 3
Minnesota 000 000 001 1—2 9 0

Gant, Woodford (3), Schafer (4), Mayers (5), Alcantara (7), Sherriff (9), and Fryer; Gibson, Kintzler (5), Rogers (6), Boshers (7), Chargois (8), O’Rourke (9), Romero (10), and Castro, Gimenez. W_Romero 1-0. L_Sherriff 0-1.

___

Arizona 000 202 000—4 7 0
Kansas City 000 000 010—1 7 0

Ray, Delgado (4), Chafin (5), De la Rosa (6), Hoover (7), Koch (8), Davis (9), and Mathis, Jones; Karns, Stout (4), Herrera (5), Alburquerque (6), Farrell (7), Junis (8), Caramo (9), and Perez, Morin. W_Ray 1-0. L_Karns 0-1. Sv_Davis.

___

Cleveland (ss) 100 100 000—2 6 0
San Francisco 020 000 10x—3 4 0

Salazar, Goody (3), Logan (4), Russell (5), Crockett (6), Morimando (7), and Kratz, Mejia; Cain, Blach (4), Slania (7), Law (8), Strickland (9), and Hundley, Federowicz. W_Slania 1-0. L_Morimando 0-2. Sv_Strickland.

___

Milwaukee 204 015 011—14 15 0
Cleveland (ss) 110 101 000—4 13 0

Garza, Chamberlain (3), Knebel (4), Jungmann (5), Blazek (6), Suter (7), Snow (8), Goforth (9), and Bandy, Susac; Kluber, Garner (3), Olson (4), Delabar (5), Milner (6), Baker (7), Pasquale (8), Narveson (9), and Perez. W_Garza 1-0. L_Kluber 0-1. HRs_Erceg (2);

___

San Diego 004 000 200—6 6 1
Chicago White Sox 100 002 002—5 11 2

Weaver, Cahill (3), Maurer (6), Hand (7), Diaz (8), Rienzo (9), Wieck (9), and Hedges, Gale; Shields, Burdi (3), Jennings (5), Ynoa (6), Fry (7), Goldberg (8), and Soto, Collins. W_Weaver 1-0. L_Shields 0-1. Sv_Wieck. HRs_Asche.

___

Chicago Cubs 012 730 000—13 14 2
Los Angeles Angels 032 000 032—10 15 1

Arrieta, Butler (3), Williams (5), Duensing (7), Rosscup (8), Perakslis (8), Medina (9), and Corporan, Caratini; Chavez, Ege (3), Bailey (4), Mahle (4), Meyer (5), Gagnon (5), Yates (8), Middleton (9), and Maldonado, Sanchez. W_Butler 2-0. L_Bailey 0-1. HRs_Heyward; Marte.

___

Los Angeles Dodgers 010 010 052—9 15 0
Colorado 031 310 02x—10 13 0

Kazmir, Cash (2), Schuster (3), Griggs (3), Hatcher (4), Morrow (5), Rhame (6), Hynes (7), Hermeling (8), and Grandal, Wilson; Chatwood, Musgrave (4), Ottavino (6), Oberg (7), Castro (8), Carle (8), Jiminian (9), and Garneau, Bemboom. W_Chatwood 1-0. L_Cash 0-1. Sv_Jiminian. HRs_Pederson; Valaika (2), Parra, Garneau, Bemboom.

___

Texas 000 000 000—0 3 2
Seattle 015 021 00x—9 10 1

Griffin, Claiborne (3), Leclerc (4), Gamboa (5), Dragmire (7), Claudio (8), and Jimenez, Nicholas; Smyly, Povse (4), Martin (6), Machi (8), Hagadone (9), and Zunino, Marlette. W_Smyly 1-0. L_Griffin 0-1. HRs_Zunino, Motter.

___

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Monday's Major League Linescore
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1902: Permanent U.S. Census Bureau established

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Boiling snow during winter exercises

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 03, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6848 0.0020 1.39%
L 2020 25.1268 0.0034 2.42%
L 2030 27.8675 0.0045 3.47%
L 2040 29.9422 0.0053 3.99%
L 2050 17.1387 0.0032 4.47%
G Fund 15.2483 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4969 0.0058 0.94%
C Fund 32.9875 0.0172 5.95%
S Fund 43.1027 0.0309 4.66%
I Fund 25.7591 -0.0174 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.