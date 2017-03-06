Monday’s Major League Linescore

|Baltimore
|006
|000
|010—7
|8
|0
|Detroit
|000
|000
|002—2
|5
|0
Bundy, Garcia (4), Givens (6), Drake (7), Liranzo (8), Ondrusek (9), and Joseph, Sisco; Pelfrey, Molleken (3), Garcia (3), Mujica (4), Baez (5), Jaye (7), Achter (9), and McCann, Green. W_Bundy 2-0. L_Pelfrey 0-3. HRs_Ficociello.
___
|Boston
|003
|100
|010—5
|10
|1
|Houston
|110
|010
|110—5
|8
|1
Sale, Scott (3), Owens (4), Callahan (5), Martin (7), Shepherd (8), and Leon, DePew; Devenski, Feliz (4), Valdez (5), Martes (7), Tolliver (9), and McCann, Centeno. HRs_Travis, Selsky; Moran.
What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.
___
|New York Yankees
|001
|000
|000—1
|5
|2
|Pittsburgh
|031
|020
|70x—13
|13
|2
Mitchell, Feyereisen (3), Montgomery (4), Niese (6), Rutckyj (7), Graham (7), Mantiply (8), and Romine, Higashioka; Nova, Lindblom (4), Rivero (9), Nicasio (10), Santana (11), Neverauskas (12), and Diaz, Williams. W_Nova 1-0. L_Mitchell 2-1. HRs_Mercer.
___
|New York Mets
|000
|100
|061—8
|13
|2
|Miami
|000
|001
|010—2
|9
|1
Matz, Molina (3), Roseboom (4), Goeddel (5), Montero (6), Bradford (7), Smoker (8), Rowen (9), and d’Arnaud, Nido; Volquez, Bremer (4), Guerrero (5), Marte (6), Maronde (8), Beckman (8), Steckenrider (9), Payano (9), and Realmuto, Cabrera. W_Bradford 1-0. L_Maronde 0-1. HRs_d’Arnaud, Mazzilli; Stanton.
___
|St. Louis
|001
|000
|000
|0—1
|7
|3
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|001
|1—2
|9
|0
Gant, Woodford (3), Schafer (4), Mayers (5), Alcantara (7), Sherriff (9), and Fryer; Gibson, Kintzler (5), Rogers (6), Boshers (7), Chargois (8), O’Rourke (9), Romero (10), and Castro, Gimenez. W_Romero 1-0. L_Sherriff 0-1.
___
|Arizona
|000
|202
|000—4
|7
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|010—1
|7
|0
Ray, Delgado (4), Chafin (5), De la Rosa (6), Hoover (7), Koch (8), Davis (9), and Mathis, Jones; Karns, Stout (4), Herrera (5), Alburquerque (6), Farrell (7), Junis (8), Caramo (9), and Perez, Morin. W_Ray 1-0. L_Karns 0-1. Sv_Davis.
___
|Cleveland (ss)
|100
|100
|000—2
|6
|0
|San Francisco
|020
|000
|10x—3
|4
|0
Salazar, Goody (3), Logan (4), Russell (5), Crockett (6), Morimando (7), and Kratz, Mejia; Cain, Blach (4), Slania (7), Law (8), Strickland (9), and Hundley, Federowicz. W_Slania 1-0. L_Morimando 0-2. Sv_Strickland.
___
|Milwaukee
|204
|015
|011—14
|15
|0
|Cleveland (ss)
|110
|101
|000—4
|13
|0
Garza, Chamberlain (3), Knebel (4), Jungmann (5), Blazek (6), Suter (7), Snow (8), Goforth (9), and Bandy, Susac; Kluber, Garner (3), Olson (4), Delabar (5), Milner (6), Baker (7), Pasquale (8), Narveson (9), and Perez. W_Garza 1-0. L_Kluber 0-1. HRs_Erceg (2);
___
|San Diego
|004
|000
|200—6
|6
|1
|Chicago White Sox
|100
|002
|002—5
|11
|2
Weaver, Cahill (3), Maurer (6), Hand (7), Diaz (8), Rienzo (9), Wieck (9), and Hedges, Gale; Shields, Burdi (3), Jennings (5), Ynoa (6), Fry (7), Goldberg (8), and Soto, Collins. W_Weaver 1-0. L_Shields 0-1. Sv_Wieck. HRs_Asche.
___
|Chicago Cubs
|012
|730
|000—13
|14
|2
|Los Angeles Angels
|032
|000
|032—10
|15
|1
Arrieta, Butler (3), Williams (5), Duensing (7), Rosscup (8), Perakslis (8), Medina (9), and Corporan, Caratini; Chavez, Ege (3), Bailey (4), Mahle (4), Meyer (5), Gagnon (5), Yates (8), Middleton (9), and Maldonado, Sanchez. W_Butler 2-0. L_Bailey 0-1. HRs_Heyward; Marte.
___
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|010
|010
|052—9
|15
|0
|Colorado
|031
|310
|02x—10
|13
|0
Kazmir, Cash (2), Schuster (3), Griggs (3), Hatcher (4), Morrow (5), Rhame (6), Hynes (7), Hermeling (8), and Grandal, Wilson; Chatwood, Musgrave (4), Ottavino (6), Oberg (7), Castro (8), Carle (8), Jiminian (9), and Garneau, Bemboom. W_Chatwood 1-0. L_Cash 0-1. Sv_Jiminian. HRs_Pederson; Valaika (2), Parra, Garneau, Bemboom.
___
|Texas
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|2
|Seattle
|015
|021
|00x—9
|10
|1
Griffin, Claiborne (3), Leclerc (4), Gamboa (5), Dragmire (7), Claudio (8), and Jimenez, Nicholas; Smyly, Povse (4), Martin (6), Machi (8), Hagadone (9), and Zunino, Marlette. W_Smyly 1-0. L_Griffin 0-1. HRs_Zunino, Motter.
___