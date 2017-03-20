Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Assigned RHPs Bobby Parnell and Chris Withrow, C Parker Morin and INFs Ryan O’Hearn and Garin Cecchini to their minor league camp. Released LHP Jonathan Sánchez from his minor league contract.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with OF Kevin Kiermaier on a six-year contract extension through 2022.

TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned RHP Tyler Wagner and INF Ronald Guzman to Round Rock (PCL). Reassigned RHP Brady Dragmire, LHP Wesley Wright, Cs Pat Cantwell and Jose Trevino, INFs Josh Hamilton and INF Will Middlebrooks, and OF Travis Snider to their minor league camp.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Reassigned RHP C.C. Lee and OFs Noel Cuevas and Mike Tauchman to their minor league camp.

NEW YORK METS — Assigned OF Tim Tebow to Columbia (SAL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned RHP Pat Light to Indianapolis (IL). Reassigned LHP Jared Lakind and RHPs Casey Sadler and Angel Sanchez to their minor league camp.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned INF Carlos Asuaje, RHPs Tyrell Jenkins and Zach Lee to their minor league camp. Reassigned RHPs Logan Bawcom and Andre Rienzo, Cs Rocky Gale and Jake McGee, OF Rafael Ortega, and INF Christian Villanueva to their minor league camp. Released RHP Paul Clemens.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reassigned LHP Braulio Lara, C Spencer Kieboom, INFs Neftali Soto and Grant Green to their minor league camp.

American Association

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Released INF JD Pulfer.

LAREDO LEMURS — Signed RHP Tim Holmes.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Released RHP Daniel Carela.

Atlantic League

SUGAR LAND SKEETERS — Re-signed RHPs Michael Nix and Sean Gleason and INF Josh Prince to one-year contracts.

Can-Am League

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed C Adam Martin.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Released LHP Sheldon McDonald and RHP Jasvir Rakkar.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed INF Josh Allen to a contract extension.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed OF Juan Silva.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed INF Max Casper to a contract extension.

RIVER CITY RASCALS — Sent LHP Michael Gunn and 1B Vin Guglietti to Pittsburg (PA) to complete previous trades.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed SS Josh Gardnier.

TRAVERSE CITY BEACH BUMS — Signed LHP John Havird.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

CHICAGO BULLS — Assigned G Cameron Payne to Windy City (NBADL).

DETROIT PISTONS — Assigned F Henry Ellenson to Grand Rapids (NBADL).

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Assigned C Deyonta Davis to Iowa (NBADL).

Women’s National Basketball Association

ATLANTA DREAM — Signed G Darxia Morris to a training camp contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Re-signed WR Brandon Tate.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Re-signed CB Teddy Williams to a one-year contract.

CHICAGO BEARS — Re-signed DB Chris Prosinski to a one-year contract.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed LB Kevin Minter to a one-year contract.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed K Brett Maher.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed DT Jordan Hill.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed LB Sean Spence and TE Brandon Williams.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Re-signed DT Tenny Palepoi, RB Kenjon Barner and G-T Kenny Wiggins to one-year contracts. Signed WR Geremy Davis.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released RB Tyler Gaffney.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed QB Geno Smith and CB Valentino Blake.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed QB Josh McCown to a one-year contract.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed QB EJ Manuel and LB Jelani Jenkins. Re-signed LS Jon Condo.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed CB Coty Sensabaugh to a two-year contract and RB Kile Davis to a one-year contract.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed G Oday Aboushi.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Re-signed OT Ty Nsekhe.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended Calgary F Matthew Tkachuk two games, without pay, for elbowing Los Angeles D Drew Doughty during a game on Sunday.

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Signed C Mitch Hults to a two-year contract.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned RW Mitch Callahan to Grand Rapids (AHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Signed C Tim Clifton to a two-year contract.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned D Jonas Siegenthaler from Zurich (Swiss) to Hershey (AHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Toronto F Kerby Rychel one game for his actions in a March 28 game against Binghamton.

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Signed C Mitch Hults and F Austin Ortega to amateur tryout agreements.

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Signed F Michael Huntebrinker and placed him on the ECHL reserve list.

SOFTBALL USA Softball

USAB — Named Megan Schallom event coordinator for the national office.

COLLEGE

BIG TEN CONFERENCE — Suspended Ohio State hockey player Josh Healey one additional game after receiving a major penalty for contact to the head and a game misconduct during a March 17 game against Wisconsin.

ARKANSAS STATE — Named Mike Balado men’s basketball coach.

CASTLETON — Announced the resignation of women’s ice hockey coach DJ Fimiani.

MARQUETTE — Announced junior basketball G Duane Wilson will transfer as a graduate student for his final year of eligibility.

NEW MEXICO — Announced men’s senior basketball G Elijah Brown and sophomore G Anthony Mathis will transfer.

PITTSBURGH — Named Heather Lyke athletic director.