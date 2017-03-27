Sports Listen

Trending:

Agency cuts?Possible furloughs?DISA-like agency for civilian IT?Benefits at risk?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Monday's Sports Transactions

Monday’s Sports Transactions

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 27, 2017 5:02 pm 2 min read
Share
BASEBALL
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned INF Deven Marrero, OF Steve Selsky and C Blake Swihart to Pawtucket (IL). Reassigned C Dan Butler and 1B Sam Travis to minor league camp.

DETROIT TIGERS — Named Craig Hughner director of media relations and Bryan Almonte media relations coordinator and Spanish language translator.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned LHP Scott Alexander and OFs Billy Burns and Peter O’Brien to Omaha (PCL). Reassigned RHPs Al Alburquerque, Yender Caramo and Malcom Culver; LHP Eric Stout; C Zane Evans and INF Humberto Arteaga to their minor league camp.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Reassigned INF Matt Williams to their minor league camp.

Advertisement

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reassigned C Wilkin Castillo and INFs Donovan Solano and Ruben Tejada to minor league camp.

OAKLAND A’S — Released OF Alejandro De Aza.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed RHP Kevin Gadea on the 60-day DL. Agreed to terms with C Derek Norris on a minor league contract.

TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned RHP Eddie Gamboa to Round Rock (PCL). Reassigned OF Jared Hoying to their minor league camp. Released 1B James Loney.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Released INF/OF Ryan Raburn.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned OF Raimel Tapia to Albuquerque (PCL). Reassigned INFs Daniel Castro and Rafael Ynoa to their minor league camp.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Released RHPs Joe Nathan and Matt Albers unconditionally.

Can-Am League

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Released INF John Brucker.

American Association

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Signed LHP Mark McCoy, RHP Cal Drummond and RHP Aaron Brooks.

LAREDO LEMURS — Signed OF Joey Armstrong.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed LHP Bennett Parry.

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Signed 1B Nic Wilson.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Recalled F Tiago Splitter from Delaware (NBADL).

FOOTBALL
National Football League

NFL — Announced the approval of the Oakland Raiders’ move to Las Vegas.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed OL Matt McCants.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended San Jose F Michael Healey one game for roughing Nashville F Calle Jarnkrok during a March 25 game.

American Hockey League

STOCKTON HEAT — Assigned F Brett Pollock to Adirondack (ECHL).

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Named Ray Melcher interim general manager.

LACROSSE
National Lacrosse League

BUFFALO BANDITS— Acquired D Creighton Reid and a 2019 fourth-round draft pick from Colorado for T Brad Self. Traded Reid to Calgary for a 2017 fourth- and a 2019 second-round draft pick.

COLLEGE

CHARLOTTE — Named Jennifer Charles assistant women’s volleyball coach and recruiting coordinator.

GEORGE WASHINGTON — Promoted interim men’s basketball coach Maurice Joseph to permanent head coach and signed him to a five-year contract.

NC STATE — Named James Johnson men’s assistant basketball coach.

SAINT ROSE — Named Kyle Young coordinator of athletics communications.

SYRACUSE — Named Justin Lustig special teams coordinator and running backs coach.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Monday's Sports Transactions
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1794: US establishes permanent Navy

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

US Navy Band performs

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6930 0.0038 1.39%
L 2020 25.1054 0.0073 2.42%
L 2030 27.8051 0.0109 3.47%
L 2040 29.8529 0.0133 3.99%
L 2050 17.0744 0.0083 4.47%
G Fund 15.2692 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5973 0.0185 0.94%
C Fund 32.4800 -0.0266 5.95%
S Fund 42.0464 0.0307 4.66%
I Fund 26.3989 0.0716 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.