Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned INF Deven Marrero, OF Steve Selsky and C Blake Swihart to Pawtucket (IL). Reassigned C Dan Butler and 1B Sam Travis to minor league camp.

DETROIT TIGERS — Named Craig Hughner director of media relations and Bryan Almonte media relations coordinator and Spanish language translator.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned LHP Scott Alexander and OFs Billy Burns and Peter O’Brien to Omaha (PCL). Reassigned RHPs Al Alburquerque, Yender Caramo and Malcom Culver; LHP Eric Stout; C Zane Evans and INF Humberto Arteaga to their minor league camp.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Reassigned INF Matt Williams to their minor league camp.

Advertisement

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reassigned C Wilkin Castillo and INFs Donovan Solano and Ruben Tejada to minor league camp.

OAKLAND A’S — Released OF Alejandro De Aza.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed RHP Kevin Gadea on the 60-day DL. Agreed to terms with C Derek Norris on a minor league contract.

TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned RHP Eddie Gamboa to Round Rock (PCL). Reassigned OF Jared Hoying to their minor league camp. Released 1B James Loney.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Released INF/OF Ryan Raburn.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned OF Raimel Tapia to Albuquerque (PCL). Reassigned INFs Daniel Castro and Rafael Ynoa to their minor league camp.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Released RHPs Joe Nathan and Matt Albers unconditionally.

Can-Am League

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Released INF John Brucker.

American Association

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Signed LHP Mark McCoy, RHP Cal Drummond and RHP Aaron Brooks.

LAREDO LEMURS — Signed OF Joey Armstrong.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed LHP Bennett Parry.

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Signed 1B Nic Wilson.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Recalled F Tiago Splitter from Delaware (NBADL).

FOOTBALL National Football League

NFL — Announced the approval of the Oakland Raiders’ move to Las Vegas.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed OL Matt McCants.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended San Jose F Michael Healey one game for roughing Nashville F Calle Jarnkrok during a March 25 game.

American Hockey League

STOCKTON HEAT — Assigned F Brett Pollock to Adirondack (ECHL).

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Named Ray Melcher interim general manager.

LACROSSE National Lacrosse League

BUFFALO BANDITS— Acquired D Creighton Reid and a 2019 fourth-round draft pick from Colorado for T Brad Self. Traded Reid to Calgary for a 2017 fourth- and a 2019 second-round draft pick.

COLLEGE

CHARLOTTE — Named Jennifer Charles assistant women’s volleyball coach and recruiting coordinator.

GEORGE WASHINGTON — Promoted interim men’s basketball coach Maurice Joseph to permanent head coach and signed him to a five-year contract.

NC STATE — Named James Johnson men’s assistant basketball coach.

SAINT ROSE — Named Kyle Young coordinator of athletics communications.

SYRACUSE — Named Justin Lustig special teams coordinator and running backs coach.