Monday’s Sports Transactions

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned INF Deven Marrero, OF Steve Selsky and C Blake Swihart to Pawtucket (IL). Reassigned C Dan Butler and 1B Sam Travis to minor league camp.
DETROIT TIGERS — Named Craig Hughner director of media relations and Bryan Almonte media relations coordinator and Spanish language translator.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned LHP Scott Alexander and OFs Billy Burns and Peter O’Brien to Omaha (PCL). Reassigned RHPs Al Alburquerque, Yender Caramo and Malcom Culver; LHP Eric Stout; C Zane Evans and INF Humberto Arteaga to their minor league camp.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Reassigned INF Matt Williams to their minor league camp.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Reassigned C Wilkin Castillo and INFs Donovan Solano and Ruben Tejada to minor league camp.
OAKLAND A’S — Released OF Alejandro De Aza.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed RHP Kevin Gadea on the 60-day DL. Agreed to terms with C Derek Norris on a minor league contract.
TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned RHP Eddie Gamboa to Round Rock (PCL). Reassigned OF Jared Hoying to their minor league camp. Released 1B James Loney.
CINCINNATI REDS — Released INF/OF Ryan Raburn.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned OF Raimel Tapia to Albuquerque (PCL). Reassigned INFs Daniel Castro and Rafael Ynoa to their minor league camp.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Released RHPs Joe Nathan and Matt Albers unconditionally.
Can-Am League
SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Released INF John Brucker.
KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Signed LHP Mark McCoy, RHP Cal Drummond and RHP Aaron Brooks.
LAREDO LEMURS — Signed OF Joey Armstrong.
LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed LHP Bennett Parry.
TEXAS AIRHOGS — Signed 1B Nic Wilson.
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed RHP Tyler Thompson and RHP Tyler Vail to contract extensions. Signed RHP Wade McNabb.
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed RHP John Werner.
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed 1B Kade Sweeney.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Recalled F Tiago Splitter from Delaware (NBADL).
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
NFL — Announced the approval of the Oakland Raiders’ move to Las Vegas.
BUFFALO BILLS — Claimed DE Scott Crichton off waivers from Minnesota.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed OL Matt McCants.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NHL — Suspended San Jose F Michael Healey one game for roughing Nashville F Calle Jarnkrok during a March 25 game.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with F Vinni Lettieri.
STOCKTON HEAT — Assigned F Brett Pollock to Adirondack (ECHL).
READING ROYALS — Named Ray Melcher interim general manager.
|LACROSSE
|National Lacrosse League
BUFFALO BANDITS— Acquired D Creighton Reid and a 2019 fourth-round draft pick from Colorado for T Brad Self. Traded Reid to Calgary for a 2017 fourth- and a 2019 second-round draft pick.
CHARLOTTE — Named Jennifer Charles assistant women’s volleyball coach and recruiting coordinator.
EASTERN MICHIGAN — Named Christian Spears interim athletic director.
FLORIDA — Named Cameron Newbauer women’s basketball coach.
FORDHAM — Named Tommy Galt offensive line coach, Jon Guynes assistant defensive line coach/recruiting coordinator, Stephen Pribble offensive quality control coach and Liam Smith defensive quality control coach.
GEORGE WASHINGTON — Promoted interim men’s basketball coach Maurice Joseph to permanent head coach and signed him to a five-year contract.
NC STATE — Named James Johnson men’s assistant basketball coach.
NEW MEXICO — Announced men’s sophomore basketball G-F Sam Longwood will transfer.
SAINT ROSE — Named Kyle Young coordinator of athletics communications.
SYRACUSE — Named Justin Lustig special teams coordinator and running backs coach.
YOUNGSTOWN STATE — Named Jerrod Calhoun men’s basketball coach.