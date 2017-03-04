Motley leads No. 11 Baylor past Texas 75-64

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Johnathan Motley had 17 points and 17 rebounds, helping No. 11 Baylor defeat Texas 75-64 on Saturday.

The 6-foot-10 Motley also had a big game in a victory against Texas earlier in the season with 32 points, 20 rebounds and three blocks.

Jake Lindsey added 16 points as Baylor (25-6, 12-6) matched school records for total victories and Big 12 wins. King McClure scored 12 points.

Jarrett Allen, a 6-11 freshman, had 20 points and nine rebounds for Texas (10-21, 4-14), which has lost seven straight games. Shaq Cleare added 14 points and nine rebounds and Andrew Jones had 12 points and seven assists.

Texas trailed by 16 points with 2 minutes left in the first half, but the Longhorns had sliced the deficit to five less 3 minutes into the second half on a basket by Allen inside.

The Longhorns maneuvered no closer than that, and Baylor increased its lead to 15 with a 3-pointer by Lindsey with 5:39 left.

Baylor led 40-29 at halftime. Neither team made a 3-point basket during the first 8 minutes of the game. Then Baylor hit six of them in the next 10 minutes, three by Wendell Mitchell, a reserve guard who had made six all season in 24 attempts.

The Bears converted 10 Texas turnovers into 14 points during the period.

BIG PICTURE

Baylor: Starting point guard Manu Lecomte — the Bears’ second-leading scorer — missed his second straight game while recovering from a sprained ankle, a precautionary measure, according to a team spokesman. . The Bears once had a long string of futility against Texas, losing 24 straight games between 1999-2009. But Baylor is 13-7 against Texas since snapping the losing streak at the 2009 Big 12 Tournament.

Texas: The Longhorns finished the regular season with their worst Big 12 record since the conference began competition in 1996-97. They were 6-10 in 1997-98. Texas finished 0-11 in true road games this season, failing to win one for the first time since 1983. The Longhorns are 0-3 in neutral site games with another chance next week at the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City. The last time they failed to win on the road or at a neutral site was in 1909, when they finished 6-3 and played all nine games at home.

UP NEXT

Baylor is at the Big 12 Tournament beginning Thursday in Kansas City. The Bears, seeded No. 3, have a first-round bye and then meet No. 6 Kansas State.

Texas begins the Big 12 Tournament on Wednesday. The Longhorns, seeded No. 10, do not have a first-round bye. They face No. 7 Texas Tech.

